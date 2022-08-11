The Kardashians: the radical physical change of Kim and Khloé that generated a viral debate

Recently there has been speculation about the physical change of Kim and Khloé Kardashian (Photos: Instagram)

the well-known clan kardashian has been in the public eye for many decades and their physique is something for which they are constantly pointed out in the media and social networks. So much so that, recently, a strong wave of comments emerged on the networks regarding to the alleged “loss of curves” that Kim and Khloé They have shown.

And it is that, the media coverage that these sisters have has led them to rub shoulders with the industry’s most exclusive elite hollywood, as was the recent appearance of the family at the MET Gala 2022 and in which Kim appeared in the emblematic dress that Marilyn Monroe used to sing to him Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

But recent headlines have not only revolved around the strict diet that Kim claimed to follow to lose the kilograms that would allow her to wear the dress, but also highlighted the abrupt change she had Khloé and the rumors where it is said that they both underwent a butt reduction.

Kim Kardashian attended the MET Gala in Marilyn Monroe’s dress (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Although the sisters have repeatedly assured that no type of plastic implants have been placed in that area of ​​​​the body – to the point that on one occasion Kim got an x-ray to prove it- multiple international media outlets have speculated over the years that the Kardashians were able to undergo a surgery style Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), which can be translated as procedure where fat is transferred from other parts of the body to the buttocks to give more volume to the area.

Before the last public appearances of Khloé and Kim where they are seen slimmer than usual, the debate has been divided into several axes. One of the most criticized has been the one where it is mentioned that the physical change of the sisters would represent a “change in the curvilinear trend” in the fashion industry, to make way “to the skinny” of the 90s.

Khloé shares photos of her daily life on social networks (Photo: IG @khloekardashian)

In this sense, a clip in TikTok where it was pointed out that Kim Kardashian’s change in appearance could be due to the fact that her former “curvy” appearance did not fit with her current professional aspirations, was one of the key points that unleashed multiple disagreements on the part of Afro-descendant women.

“Is Kim Kardashian’s new body a sign of the end of the BBL era? She’s transitioning into a new phase in her life, she’s in her forties, she’s becoming a lawyer, Possibly he has political aspirations and that is why he is changing his physique” is part of the video from the account @centennialbeauty and which was later deleted.

Given this, the user and activist Amahle Ntshinga (@amahlentshinga) responded emphatically:

“I’m going to be nice to you, because I don’t think you realize what you did in your video and I know you’re just talking about possible theories, so we’re going to use this as a teaching moment. This type of body (Kim Kardashian) is very common and natural in the bodies of black women around the worldso, why would a body like that look unprofessional? let’s reconsider investigating women’s bodies in general,” he said.

The teacher in Human Rights and activist, Rosa Maria Perez Patronexternalized for Infobae Mexico that, indeed, people should not be dismissed as “less professional” only because of their appearance and added that this type of speech can become dangerous to society.

It seems that a woman who is sensual could not also at the same time enjoy her sensuality in her life and live these different facets, as if a woman had to choose between her sensuality and between living a more serious or more professional career, as if she did not I could have these two things. It does leave this sexist ambivalence that the woman who decides to opt for sensuality, who decides to opt for femininity, will never be taken seriously.

He also added that it is vital that at some point the entertainment and fashion industry understand that corporalities cannot be reduced to fashions or trends.

“You cannot make the body fashionable for seasons (…) as if it were a thing, our body is something that should be celebrated, if we think that the virtues, the personalities, the spirits became fashionable, it would seem extremely ridiculous because it would seem atrocious to us. It’s the same with bodies, It should seem atrocious to us that something so personal, something so unique that defines us as people could be subject to a passing fashion”, he pointed.

The Kardashians have been in the public eye for many years (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

In this sense, the journalist and activist, Laurel Miranda, He also spoke with this medium and – although he highlighted the complexity that all the controversy regarding the physical change of Kim and Khloé Kardashian brings – he expressed the importance of bodily autonomy.

What we see on the screen, in magazines, in series, greatly influences what society considers beautiful, what it considers what should be aspired to. On the other hand we must consider something very beautiful that is bodily autonomy, all people have the right to live and inhabit our body as we wish. I think we can’t blame the Kardashians for making changes to their body, because, well, they have the resources and they can decide.

The member of antiracist movement tight power coincided with Rosa María in that Reducing the topic to what celebrities look like could bring up other issues.since an aesthetic longing is generated which not everyone can access.

I do believe that there is an incidence on the part of celebrities according to what we consider beautiful or what we consider to be inappropriate, we can see throughout history how a body like Marilyn Monroe’s was what was aspired to, later on it comes again a return to a slimmer body and in recent years I do think that the Kardashians and their television success have a lot to do with the fact that we have returned as a society and as women to badly aspire to a body that is no longer 90-60- 90, but something more voluminous.

The family often attends events of the Hollywood socialite (Photo: E! Entertainment Television)

Laurel delved into the fact that the debate should not revolve solely around blaming or pointing to celebrities such as The Kardashians for the decisions they make regarding their bodies, but rather the problem would have to be conceptualized at a more structural level.

“The models of beauty must be reduced to infinity, so that there is no body or identity that is left out of what we consider beautiful, acceptable, worthy, healthy. In the entertainment and fashion industry, many changes need to be made, because it is exactly these industries that do contribute to strengthening this system that imposes which bodies are the ‘appropriate’ (…) I see it a bit complicated to get out of this vicious circle, I think it is better to start putting these issues on the table and pthink in other areas where the diversity of bodies that we exist can be dignified”, concluded the also academic.

