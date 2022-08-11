The Italian trailer of the film with Javier Bardem and the voices of Shawn Mendes and Luigi Strangis
The Sony Pictures film The Talent of Mr. Crocodile, a family-friendly live-action based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series, will hit theaters on October 27th. In the cast Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and the voices of Shawn Mendes and Luigi Strangis.
Taken from the book series Bernard Waber’s best-seller, The Talent of Mr. Crocodile it’s a live-action for the whole family that tells the story of the crocodile Lyle and his adventures with the Primm family.
Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, written by Will Davies, Mr. Crocodile’s Talent sees in the cast Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman. The film features original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by The Greatest Showman writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. To give the voice in Italian to Lyle is Luigi Strangis, winner of Amici 21. The Talent of Mr. Crocodile, from 27 October, only in cinemas, is produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia. Here in the meantime the official trailer of the film in Italian:
The Talent of Mr. Crocodile: official plot, the cast and the Italian poster of the film
When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) move to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. Everything changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must team up with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to prove to the world that one can find a family even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality.