The Italian trailer of the film with Javier Bardem and the voices of Shawn Mendes and Luigi Strangis

The Sony Pictures film The Talent of Mr. Crocodile, a family-friendly live-action based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series, will hit theaters on October 27th. In the cast Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and the voices of Shawn Mendes and Luigi Strangis.

Taken from the book series Bernard Waber’s best-seller, The Talent of Mr. Crocodile it’s a live-action for the whole family that tells the story of the crocodile Lyle and his adventures with the Primm family.

Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, written by Will Davies, Mr. Crocodile’s Talent sees in the cast Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman. The film features original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by The Greatest Showman writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. To give the voice in Italian to Lyle is Luigi Strangis, winner of Amici 21. The Talent of Mr. Crocodile, from 27 October, only in cinemas, is produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia. Here in the meantime the official trailer of the film in Italian:

