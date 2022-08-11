the intense evocation of a legend

Victor Rodriguez

Elvis (2022), the long-awaited biographical film about one of the most famous icons of popular culture, does not disappoint with its lavish staging and great theatricality. It complies in terms of musical spectacle, but leaves some loose ends about the environment of the musical hero. Directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, the film is more than a recreation of Elvis’s life, it is worth saying, it is rather the evocation of a musical legend, from his birth in Memphis in the fifties until his time of fame and physical decline in Las Vegas, with his death in 1977 at age 42. An intense and emotional evocation, but sad in the end.

Because the so-called king of rock and roll is a tragic story in several ways. True to his style, Luhrmann successfully avoids the melodramatic trap and chooses to elaborate a somewhat excessive and eccentric story, but endowed with enough authenticity so that the end result is very funny and entertaining, even when he does not delve into some relevant characters. or in Elvis’s internal struggle between his consumerist disposition or becoming a real artist.

In an interesting twist, however, Luhrmann tells his story from the perspective of Elvis’ manager, the obscure Colonel Tom Parker, and does so with some suspense, even, generating interesting narrative tension. The film does not fall at least in the cliché of the typical biopic vindicator of a famous figure, but diligently focuses on discovering the complex relationship between the singer and his peculiar manager that, with its ups and downs, lasted more than twenty years, from the rise to the consolidation of Presley. This time was enough to build between them an ambiguous identity to the public star in its fusion of class, race, gender, region and business, that is, an ideal image of the white working class of the socially successful southern United States that finally became became the epitome of consumer culture.

It is not a film to go out singing and wasting happiness, because ultimately at the center is the story of a conflict between two men who create an idol – for many critics “a merchandise manufactured with more image than substance” – and then they see collapse, product of their respective blunders; this story projects the viewer and the viewer to a very strong emotional entertainment, especially towards the end of the film. Suffice it to mention the transition from Austin Butler to the real Elvis in the last scene, an editing wonder whose result is quite moving to see an Elvis overwhelmed by excess weight, drugs and boredom, but with enough energy to sing feverishly in a kind of premonitory rattle.

separate issue, Elvis As a genre film, it’s an excellent documentary video, but it shouldn’t have lasted nearly three hours. Visually, the production is lavish, with frenetic editing and Butler’s performance is magnificent, if not impressive, without detracting one iota from Tom Hanks in the role of the intriguing Colonel Parker; however, at a certain point it gets tiresome and you get the impression that you have at least half an hour to spare.

In one scene, Elvis Presley recounts that one day a priest told him: “When things are dangerous to say, sing.” There is no doubt about that: the king of rock and roll sang well and always sang; his musical halo is unrepeatable, and today Austin Butler allows us to appreciate part of that artistic intensity with the best thing about the film, which is his interpretation, electrifying and frankly portentous.

Victor E. Rodriguez, communicologist and graphic designer by profession; cultural journalist by trade for three decades. He also teaches and from time to time leads writing, creative writing and journalism workshops.