The incredible resemblance between Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh

It is nothing new to comment on how much they look alike Angelina Jolie and her daughter ShilohEspecially when they were the same age. On several occasions we have analyzed the most amazing similarities between famous parents and their children and both have always been on those lists. What happens is that, every time we come across old photos of Angelina, we can’t help but stop at the ‘feed’ or the ‘lupita’ and carefully observe every detail.

And yes, we have already studied the unknown photos of her effervescent adolescence, but a 16-year-old Angelina Jolie is “so strong” that it is inevitable to admire her. And with that “so strong” we refer to her factions, that genetics that seems feline and that her daughter has inherited as is.

The image that he brings us here is a ‘collage’ of an Instagram profile that collects this type of curiosities, and you will hallucinate when you see it, they are two drops of water:

And like this one, there are more photos that make you wonder if they really aren’t two genetically perfect clones. That yes, obviously, he also has traits of his father Brad Pitt (subject to be aware that there are little people in the world conceived by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Ok, we can continue), but this mother and daughter thing is very strong.

We recently witnessed 3.0 Angelina Jolie and Shiloh’s fun girls’ night, their relationship is marked by a strong bond and the teenager accompanies her mother in numerous acts. How cool to see how the little ones grow and the relationship they have with their parents. Ooooh.

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is an expert in lifestyle and sexuality and specialized in ‘millennial’ pop culture and feminism.

