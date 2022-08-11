The Golden Globes will return to television after the controversy — Rock&Pop

Officially The Golden Globes will seek to leave the controversy in the past and return with everything by 2023. And it is that it was announced that the iconic film and television award ceremony will return to television with next year’s edition.

It will be the first time the event is broadcast since the controversial revelations a few years agos, which forced to change aspects of the institution. However, the question remains whether the actors and actresses will attend the award ceremony on their return.

The Golden Globes are back

A few years ago, The Golden Globes were involved in a huge controversy that shook the industry. And it was revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the body in charge of the awards, had a serious diversity problem that affected their judgments when awarding.

Also, there were accusations of little transparency, with alleged bribes by the studios to get nominations. After this, the 2022 edition of the Golden Globes was not broadcast in any way and most winners and nominees ignored her.

However, after corrective measures, it was announced that the Golden Globes will return to television in 2023. The NBC network will broadcast them in the United States and, probably, TNT will present them for Latin America. Also, The Hollywood Reporter noted that also could be seen through streaming.

It should be remembered that the Golden Globes award the best movies, tv series and performances of the year. In its most recent edition, the big winners were films like The Power of the Dog Y west side story, with actors like Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Will Smith and more taking statuettes.

But very few of the winners referred to the ceremony and they made no mention of their triumphs. Thus, it is unknown if, even if they return to television, the Golden Globes will be able to get rid of their controversy altogether.





