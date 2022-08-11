The gift that Tom Cruise has given to the Spanish pilot Maverick Viñales

top gun It is one of those films that occupies a privileged place in the history of cinema. His story captivated the public in the late 1980s, including the pilot’s parents. Maverick Vinaleswho decided to name their son in honor of the protagonist of the feature film, whom he brings to life Tom Cruise. Now that the sequel to the film has been released, whose plot focuses on the life of the main character, the Aprilia Racing motorcyclist He has lived this summer a curious anecdote with the triple winner of the Golden Globe. And it is that the interpreter wanted to have a detail with him after contacting him through social networks.

maverick

The 27-year-old Moto GP rider has said that both Tom Cruise and Paramount (the company that made the film) contacted him when they found out that a Spanish athlete was called Maverick thanks to the film. The actor sent him a gift that he keeps with great affection. “He gave me a helmet, an exact replica of the one that appears in top gun and, as a result, we were able to share a few words. We exchange messages for Twitter and it was phenomenal, an incredible adventure. It was wonderful, because for me he is a childhood idol”, he explained in LOC. Although they have not coincided at the moment, she does assure that she wants to meet him and chat with him in person because “conversing with a person like that must be incredible.”

Maverick has already used this red and black case on the track as we saw at the end of May at the Italian Grand Prix. Surely this accessory will always have a place in your home in Roses (Gerona), along with the awards it has won and those that are yet to come. In addition, in a few years he will be able to tell her daughter the beautiful story he is hiding and even watch the movie with her. The pilot is the father of a girl named Nina who is one year old and is his inspiration along with his wife, Raquel. He has formed a beautiful family next to this discreet girl whom he has known forever and with whom he shares his life since after confinement, when they saw each other again to no longer separate.

maverick2

a role in the movie

The motor world is linked to Top Gun by Maverick Viñales but also by Lewis Hamilton. The Formula 1 driver was a fan of the film when he was a child and, When he found out that they were preparing a second installment, he contacted his friend Tom Cruise to ask him for a role. “I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, I’ll be a cleaner from behind,” he said. The actor liked the idea and so did the director, Joseph Kosinski. Thus, they offered him to be one of the combat pilots that appear in the film. However, the seven-time world champion’s dream could not come true because the shooting schedule coincided with the most intense season of competition. It is not ruled out, however, that he may later make a new foray into the big screen after his cameo in Zoolander 2 and give voice to Cars 2 Y Cars 3.