The first image of Johnny Depp on his return to the cinema playing King Louis XV – Revista Para Ti

His appearance in the movie “Jeanne du Barry” marks the actor’s return to work after the trial he won against his former partner, Amber Heard.

With a romantic historical plot directed by Francesa Maïwenn, who will also be her co-star, the american actor returns to the big screen in the movie “Jeanne Du Barry”. This time in the shoes of Louis XV, recounting his last great love story with the courtesan Jeanne du Barry. Something that scandalized the French court of the time for not being a young royalty.

Return after being accused

After the complex judicial process that he lived months ago accused by his ex-partner Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is back with an important project that will include filming in the most important places in Paris. Also, according to his manager, the actor is also evaluating different offers, which seems to indicate that this movie is just the beginning.

The first photo of Johnny Depp as Louis XV. IG photo.

Millionaires loses

The actor now has to get his acting career back on track. According to Variety, the actor has lost more than 22.5 million dollars since Disney canceled his contract in “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Furthermore, it was not the only project from which he was discharged.

To see it again we will have to wait

Although the film is already in full recording in places such as the Palace of Versailles and different historical sites in the French capital, everything seems to indicate that we will have to wait until 2023 to see Johnny Depp again on the big screen.