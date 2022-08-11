the film will arrive on Prime Video, with Dwayne Johnson among the producers

The platform video game, developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, It Takes Twowill soon see its transposition into films, thanks to the investment by Amazon which will take him exclusively to Prime Video. In January, information was leaked announcing the film adaptation of the title, with dj2 Entertainment in charge together with Seven Bucks Productions to make the film. Amazon Studios is now joining this duowhich has also collaborated with Dwayner Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, for the production partso much so that Dwayne could also participate as an actor in the film, but that is still to be confirmed.

This film adaptation will see May and Cody go through a painful divorce in the meantime they will find themselves transporting their minds in two dolls that their daughter, Rose, made to represent them. The two will have to face this interesting adventure, to find a solution and return inside their human bodies. To take care of this transposition there are the screenwriters “Sonic the Hedgehog” And “Sonic the Hedgehog 2“Pat Casey and Josh Miller, also accompanying the two writers will be Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis of Hazelight Studios, who developed the original title.

For those unfamiliar with It Takes Two(in addition to recommending reading our review) is a platformer released in March 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, with a practically unique style, given that cannot be played in single mode, but forcibly provides cooperative mode with both a physical partner and someone online. Thanks to its innovative idea and the excellent realization, the title has received many positive reviews, conquering practically all the critics. It has also been the winner of multiple industry awards, including Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards.

Practically thanks to the over 10 million copies sold, Amazon and all the rest of the producers, could have grabbed an excellent exclusive, which could have a great success also on the big screen and for Prime Video’s finances. We just have to wait for further updates on the production of It Takes Two.