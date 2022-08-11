The ex-husband of Britney Spears shares shocking videos of the fights between the artist and their children

Britney Spears’s war against all her relatives on social networks seems to have no end. Now it has been her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who, tired according to him of the singer’s lies, has posted some intimate videos on Instagram in which Spears is clearly heard scolding her children.

“I can’t sit back and let my kids be accused like this after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the kids took when they were 11 and 12. This isn’t even the worst of it.” The lies have to stop. I hope our children grow up to be better than this, “he wrote in the publication of his Instagram account.

Federline’s reaction comes just hours after the attack Britney posted on Instagram on Wednesday, calling the behavior of her children, now 15 and 16, “hateful.” In her publication, the singer assured that her children never wanted to spend time with her when they visited her. They also didn’t go to her wedding with Sam Asghari by her own decision.

In the first video, Britney is arguing with the little ones at bedtime and yells, “This is my house, if I want to come in here and give you face lotion because it’s rough, and all you say to me is ‘okay’ . No, it’s not okay”. And she adds: “Everyone better start respecting me, is that clear?”

The video ends with Britney speaking in a rather irritated raised tone as she says, “Everyone needs to start treating me like a worthwhile woman. I’m a woman, okay? Be nice to me. Understand?”

According to Federline’s recent ‘Daily Mail’ interview, Spears’ children have decided they don’t want to see her at this time.

Sean Preaston and Jayden James, Brintey’s only children, don’t seem to want to keep in touch with their mother at the moment. According to Kevin Federline’s recent interview on Daily Mail, which has been the trigger for this war between the ex-partner: “The boys have decided that they are not going to see her at this time. It has been a few months since they saw her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.” Federline added that the teens were happy for her and still wish her mother well.

From her comments in the British tabloid it also slips that Spears’ children would be ashamed of their mother’s behavior on social networks -especially her full nudes- since she got her long-awaited freedom after years of paternal guardianship.

“I am saddened to hear that my ex-husband has decided to speak publicly about the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage children is not easy for anyone,” Spears responded. Regarding the accusations about publishing inappropriate content on networks, the artist clarified that “that has nothing to do with it and that all this comes from a long time ago.”

“I have not been able to leave home freely for 15 years. I needed permission for everything. Being able to access my own money now is overwhelming. Also, the insults that come with fame in this business not only affect me, but also to my children, I am a human being and I have done the best I could”, concluded the singer.

In July 2004, Federline and Spears announced their engagement, after only three months of dating. The couple married on September 18, 2004, in Studio City, California. The couple had their first son, Sean Preston Federline, on September 14, 2005, and two days before Sean’s first birthday, the couple had their second son, Jayden James Federline, who was born on September 12, 2006. Spears filed for divorce from Federline on November 7, 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. A year later, Spears faced her worst moments losing her own custody at the hands of her father, Jamie.