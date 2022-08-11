The “dark and wicked” secrets of Armie Hammer’s family and the alleged abuse of the actor, examined in a new documentary

The saga of Armie Hammer and the Hammer dynasty has only just begun. Discovery+ just released the first trailer for House of Hammera docuseries that delves into the accusations against the actor and “the dark and wicked secrets” of the Hammer family.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The three-episode docuseries delves into accusations of psychological abuse, manipulation and sexual violence that in 2021 they paralyzed Hammer’s flourishing career in Hollywood, a saga that Julie Miller already analyzed in her day in a report for Vanity Fair titled “The Fall of the Hammer House”. For his part, Armie Hammer has repeatedly denied the accusations made against him through his lawyer, Andrew Brettler. In addition, thanks to the help of his friend Robert Downey Jr., he entered a rehabilitation center last year. in the trailer, Courtney Vucekovich Y Julia Morrisontwo of Hammer’s alleged victims, detail their experiences with the actor from Call Me by Your Name, providing screenshots of messages and voice notes of his alleged conversations with Hammer, in which the actor often verbalized his cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes.

“My move would consist of showing up at your house, tying you up and completely incapacitating you so that I could then do what I wanted with each of the orifices on your body until I finished with you”says a male voice in a voicemail, apparently from Hammer. The trailer also features a message in which the ex-actor allegedly describes himself as “100% cannibal,” as well as a handwritten note that reads, “I’m going to bite you mercilessly.”

The documentary series directed by Elli Hakami Y Julian P Hobbsalso investigates the darkest part of the legacy of the Hammer dynasty. Casey Hammer (Armie’s aunt and granddaughter of oil tycoon Armand Hammer) acted as an adviser in House of Hammer. “Multiply Succession for a million and there you have my family”he assures in the trailer, where he also states that “If you believe in making deals with the devil, the Hammers lead the top of that totem.”

After exile from his Hollywood life, we have been able to see the actor working as timeshare agent in the cayman islands, where he spent part of his childhood and much of the pandemic. “I have let the Hammers control me my whole life. It’s time to stop. I refuse to be silenced,” says Casey.

‘House of Hammer’ premieres in the United States on September 2 on Discovery+ (release date in Spain and platform yet to be confirmed).

Original article published by Vanity Fair US and translated and adapted by Darío Gael Blanco. access the original here.

This also interests you: