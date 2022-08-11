The creative team explains why the Guardians of the Galaxy don’t appear in the shorts

During an interview with Variety, Kirsten Leporescreenwriter and director of I Am GrootAnd Brad Winderbaumchief of TV, streaming and animation at Marvel Studios, spoke about the connections between the shorts and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked about them why members of the Guardians of the Galaxy are shown primarily in the background and often off-screenthe creative team explained:

Lepore: “Part of the fun we found, even early on in the storyboarding process, is that we just wanted to focus on Baby Groot. It is so funny and magnetic that we wanted to make sure the focus was on him. Occasionally, we see Drax in the shower or some shade on the wall and see some Rocket for reinforce the idea that we are in that world. And that scene in particular is a lot of fun, it’s great to see the relationship between Rocket and Groot and that dynamic. But mostly we had a lot of fun keeping the focus on Groot and getting to know this character better. “

Winderbaum: “It’s fun to see what it does when no one is looking at it. He is like a real child, who gets into trouble… when he escapes his parents’ gaze. It’s a part of short films that you can identify with, at least I can. You look at them and you remember what it was like to be a child, and the other part of me thinks ‘Oh, that’s what it means to be a parent: to watch a child and worry that they will do something terrible.’ “