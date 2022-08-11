The craziest viral theory about the Kardashians involving Kim, Khloé and Pete Davidson

Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

the same day that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second baby was born, it came to light that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had ended their relationship after nine months of passionate romance. Yes, yes, nine months, which is exactly how long a pregnancy lasts. There are those who believe that it cannot be a simple coincidence that both events coincide in time and there is already a theory that is gaining strength in social networks. The ‘tiktoker’ Sugene (@sugeneshin_), who has almost a million followers and creates content about ‘celebrities’, has published a video in which she tells a very crazy hypothesis about this topic. According to her, Pete and Kim’s love story could have been a distraction to hide Khloé Kardashian’s surrogacy pregnancy.

The opinion of the ‘influencer’ who relates this crazy theory is based on the fact that the brain of the operation It’s not one of the Kardashian sisters. but Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, who, as Sugene says, is a very intelligent woman and would be willing to do anything to defend her family and it would not seem unreasonable that Jenner had sat down all the members of the ‘klan’ to tell them that Kim would start going out with Davidson.

The reason? According to this theory, it would be clear: Khloé received a lot of ‘hate’ for having a second child with Tristan Thompson after forgiving him one infidelity after another, although the ‘tiktoker’ says that she also understands that the businesswoman would like to give her daughter True a little brother from a father and a mother.

The Kim and Pete’s breakup has been very sudden for all of us who have followed this relationship step by step and, according to the content creator, very calculated. So, if this is true, has Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s entire courtship been a sham? Or have they just planned the day they would announce their separation to coincide with the birth of Khloé’s baby? They are all unknowns.

What Sugene doesn’t clarify about his theory is whether Pete would know that it was all a ruse, but what he does say is that, probably, he has felt more love by the star of the ‘realities’ and that is why a tattoo has been made with her name and even with the initials of her children.

Many TikTok users have commented on Sugene’s video – which has more than four million views – that they agree with this theory and that the pieces fit together, but by the Kardashian, still no response.