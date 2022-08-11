The conditioner for curls made in Spain that defines and eliminates frizz without stiffening with a very small amount

Curly hair lives its best moment. It is a fact: curly hair has once again dazzled hairdressers and treatments for this type of hair do not stop growing. Anything that hits the market for curls becomes a bestseller.

But what is the reason for this success of the curls?

The nostalgia of the 90s has once again reminded us that hair with volume, with elastic curls and defined they have a lot of personality. Do you remember how these hairs triumphed among celebrities?

All the famous (or most) wore curly hair on the red carpet with an enviable natural texture. Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Nicole Kidman, among others. Now the new generations are learning to appreciate again

the curly hair.

Zendaya, Selena Gómez, and many more, can no longer live without their curly hair and with extra volume. Gone are (at least for now) ultra-smooth and mega-ironed hair without meaning, or volume on red carpets and also in street style.

Of course, curly hair is not easy to care for even if they seem so. They require a lot of care, from the shower to almost the moment of the beach now that we are in summer. This is due to

hair with as much volume as curly hair gets frizzy easily and they start to look bad right away.

To remedy this, there are many treatments that you can do at the hairdresser and

control curl and frizz. But it is also a task that you must begin to instill from home. Among some of the best

products to show off great hair are the conditioners. They leave hair soft, nourished and very beautiful.

There are conditioners without rinsing and others with. The choice depends a bit on our priorities. if you are looking for

a rinse-out conditionerwe recommend one that they have launched

in a brand made in Spain that promises to become one of the most desired.

We talk about

Rulls brand. A Valencian natural cosmetics firm that, set up by

hair care for curls. They have many products but there is one that we have fallen in love with because it leaves very beautiful hair in just a minute.

We mean

to the Rinse Off Conditioner (21.90 euros). It is a conditioner formulated

with jojoba esters and nourishing vegetable oils to provide exceptional shine to your hair, hydrate it, soften it and protect it.

It is very easy to use and

Can be applied to wet hair in the shower from mid-lengths to ends. Let it act for a few minutes and then rinse with plenty of water. As recommended in

rullsit is not necessary to use a large amount since its texture is designed so that with a small amount you can easily distribute it throughout the hair.