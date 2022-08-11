The collection of cars that Dolph Lundgren’s daughters would inherit

Dolph Lundgren, one of Hollywood’s most veteran movie stars, stands out for his millionaire collection of cars that together exceed a million dollars, a spectacular heritage that his daughters Ida and Greta Lundgren will inherit. We show you the best models from his garage.

August 09, 2022 7:15 p.m.

Dolph Lundgren is known for his antagonistic roles that make half humanity tremble, as happened in the blockbuster movie “Rocky”, where he made Sylvester Stallone’s life miserable. and to many other characters, an interpretation that increased his popularity throughout the world.

Over the years, his career and fame grew in successful productions where he managed to project his image more, at the same time as Thanks to his millionaire income, he managed to acquire his favorite cars little by little, putting together a powerful, resistant and elegant collection that is not lost sight of.

Inside your garage the most exclusive of the actor stand out, which he boasts daily and shares with his partner, family and publishes on social networks, traveling the road with automotive excellenceshown his hobby in this selective series that we present below, being part of the fortune that his daughters Ida and Greta Lundgren will inherit.

1) ’77 Corvette L82

A luxury classic is the ’77 Corvette L82, spectacular and resistant functional model that offers a V8 engine with 180 horsepower, 246 at maximum speedtwo-door manufacturing of excellent driving and internal comfort of four-speed manual transmission in sports performance with leather upholstery on its seats and the mixture of imposing image plus fast performance that makes it a key to any luxury collection.

2) Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

The Ferrari 612 Scaglietti vvalued at 300 thousand dollars, hides a V12 engine, has 533 horsepower plus a maximum speed of 320km/h highlighting that it travels from 0 to 100km/h in 4 seconds, it has an automatic transmission change plus its luxurious environment full of comfort.

3) Aston Martin DB11

Of the most extraordinary models of its impressive fleet, this is the elegant aerodynamic purchase Aston Martin DB11, that works with a 5.2-liter V12 Twin-Turbo engine plus a sports performance with maximum torque of 700Nmtravel from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds and a maximum of 335 top speed.

4) Spania GTA

If it is a supercar, there is the exclusive Spania GTA, one of those that most caught the attention of the actor which has a V10 engine, power from 780 to 925 CV plus a torque of 920 to 1220 Nmincluding automatic speed transmission achieving a maximum driving speed of 350km/h and travel from 0 to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

5) Ferrari FF

Powerful in driving is the Ferrari FF, distinguished model with V12 engine, power of 660CV, seven-speed transmission plus a top speed of 335km/h, four seats and traction in its wheels guarantees a fast, safe trip and with all the technological equipment.

6) Mercedes Benz G-class AMG 63

The Mercedes Benz G class AMG 63, equipped with 4-liter AMG V8 Biturbo engine, power of 577 hp plus a torque capacity of 850Nm, maximum speed of 220km/h achieving an ideal propulsion force to travel difficult roads and choose various types of driving in Individual, Eco, Sport or Comfort mode plus the added touch of incorporating the PRE-SAFE system that is activated in times of danger to protect the occupants in complex situations of conduction.