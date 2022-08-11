The children of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not be in their will, we applaud the reason

Since they became parents, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been very adamant about their parenting methodsfor which they have received both praise and criticism.

Now, surprised to reveal a radical decision they made for the future of their two little ones Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1, since they will not leave them an inheritance of the fortune they have made in their careers.

As Kutcher revealed in an interview, the decision was made to prevent the little ones from becoming spoiledsince they hope that both can carve out their own future through their own work and effort.





“We are not going to leave them any money. When the time draws near, we will donate everything we have to charitable causes.”revealed the actor during the interview to the program Armchair Expert.

Nevertheless, the actor made it clear that this does not mean that he will not support his childrenon the contrary, explained that, as parents, they will be there to be a support when the time is right.

“Of course, when they grow up and want to start a business, I will invest in it as long as there is a good plan behind it. But we do not want them to abandon themselves to wait for an inheritance, “explained the interpreter.

“We hope that this motivates them to fight to have what they have had or, at least, to get a part of it,” he added.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are not the only ones who did not leave their fortune to their children





Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been very strict with the values ​​they want to instill in their childrenbecause this is not the only decision they have made in their upbringing

Some time ago, it became known that the couple forbade the children’s grandparents to fill them with gifts at Christmas, so They only allowed one present for each one, since they hope that they will learn to value every detail.

Although it may seem radical to some, the truth is that Kutcher and Kunis They are not the only parents with ideas like these.





Bill Gatesone of the most millionaire men in the world, he said on one occasion that his fortune was not for his children.

“My children have had a great education and money too, so there is no reason why they have to be poor.Everyone has the tools to get ahead. You are not doing them any favors by inheriting large amounts of wealth. My fortune is dedicated to helping the poorest,” he noted.