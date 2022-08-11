The best reactions for the arrival of Goku and Dragon Ball at Fortnite

After days, weeks, and months of staying on the sidelines Fortnite has confirmed the arrival of Goku and more characters from dragon ball to Battle Royale. Thanks to this, his community of fans has not been long in coming and the first reactions and memes of this news have begun to appear.

I love you so much Goku.

You must perceive the movement of the enemy before he feels it.

They revive to the next season.

Why don’t they ask the Dragon Balls for a watch?

The most epic Dragon Ball duel will be in Fornite.

Two anime legends will unite in Fortnite.

Goku and his friends will arrive at the island of fortnite with the next update of the game this August 16, 2022, but from now on we can already see the first reactions among the Twitter meme community.

It’s still too early to say what characters and accessories will be available within the in-game store, but we can assume that these cosmetics will be inspired by the most recent series of Dragon Ball Super or even some addition from the movie of Dragon Ball Super: SuperHero.

It is also already on the lips of some leakers that next August 16 the zone of the Daiky Bugle (“El Clarín”) will undergo a great change, probably due to the arrival of Dragon Ball, Goku and any other of the Z Warriors on the island.

Meanwhile, tell us, what do you think of the announcement of the characters of dragon ball in Fortnite?

