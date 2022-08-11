The best reactions for the arrival of Goku and Dragon Ball at Fortnite

After days, weeks, and months of staying on the sidelines Fortnite has confirmed the arrival of Goku and more characters from dragon ball to Battle Royale. Thanks to this, his community of fans has not been long in coming and the first reactions and memes of this news have begun to appear.

I love you so much Goku.

see more

You must perceive the movement of the enemy before he feels it.

see more

Fortnite X Dragon Ball collaboration is coming. I will only say one thing. The Ultra Instinct has been around for almost 5 years, if it doesn’t have a skin or changeable I’m going to get mad 😡😂#Dragon Ball Z #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/qX8RJiz8tz — DBSuperHD MX  (@DBSuperHDMX) August 11, 2022

They revive to the next season.

see more

More than confirmed the collaboration between #Fortnite Y #DragonBall So hurry up Goku! pic.twitter.com/6hEKCHKxit — MTY Esports Heat (@MtyEsports_) August 11, 2022

Why don’t they ask the Dragon Balls for a watch?

see more

The most epic Dragon Ball duel will be in Fornite.

see more

Are you telling me that the first confrontation between Goku and Superman is going to be like this? https://t.co/Oo07ylUkHw pic.twitter.com/QYqo6BFVXd — 🦇 Bat-wittero🃏 (@Bat_wittero) August 11, 2022

Two anime legends will unite in Fortnite.

see more

Finally I can do a game in fornite of goku and naruto dancing with now you can go pic.twitter.com/nzM0s1SFHe — Darku2002 (@Darku200212) August 11, 2022

Goku and his friends will arrive at the island of fortnite with the next update of the game this August 16, 2022, but from now on we can already see the first reactions among the Twitter meme community.

It’s still too early to say what characters and accessories will be available within the in-game store, but we can assume that these cosmetics will be inspired by the most recent series of Dragon Ball Super or even some addition from the movie of Dragon Ball Super: SuperHero.

It is also already on the lips of some leakers that next August 16 the zone of the Daiky Bugle (“El Clarín”) will undergo a great change, probably due to the arrival of Dragon Ball, Goku and any other of the Z Warriors on the island.

see more

Meanwhile, tell us, what do you think of the announcement of the characters of dragon ball in Fortnite?

***

NANI?, a vlog where we will discuss the central issues of the Asian audiovisual entertainment agenda, mainly from the Japanese industry. Don’t miss it on our channel Youtube.