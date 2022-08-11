The best beaches in Andalusia to enjoy the sun

When the sun starts to heat up, he has a song that Los Panchos used to sing and that everyone wouldn’t stop humming when they went on vacation in the summer. In fact, the main reason is because there are many destinations where you can spend a pleasant time in your free time, and many prefer to look for a vacation rental in Holidu and enjoy the best Andalusian beaches, sunbathe and watch how it sets while the sun falls. night.

All this because for the body, summer means sea and sand, because the Andalusian coast is excellent and because it can be said that it is one of the most exotic places in Spain. For all these reasons, it must be clear that summer vacations are better to start on one of the best beaches in Andalusia. Land covered with white sand, lonely corners and beaches with historical monuments or areas for tourism, this is what most of these sites are like.

It is likely that many already have some favorite coasts and know the exact place where they are going to spend their holidays, however, it is necessary to consult the list of the 8 best beaches in Andalusia for sunbathing and that many are dying to know:

Punta Umbria Beach, Huelva

You only have to go about 30 minutes from the capital to find this glorious town and enjoy its beaches. And the name is not false at all: Punta Umbría is a point covered with fine white sand that enters the sea, leaving aside the Ría de Huelva itself. At this point it is possible to find all kinds of services and infrastructures with toilets and showers. In addition, there are plenty of beachside bars and eateries where you can enjoy a fancy meal or watch a live concert. And for those who love sea sports, there is a windsurfing school and other things to do.

The Caños de Meca, Cadiz

Fine white sand, clean waters, beach bars, nudist areas and kilometers of coastline is what awaits tourists in this magnificent space. Los Caños de Meca is a classic site, especially since there is no person in Spain who does not know them. From the historic Cabo de Trafalgar to Barbate beach, Caños de Meca has much to offer visitors.

Playa del Duque, Puerto Banus, Malaga

When the coast reaches Marbella, in Puerto Banús, the beaches become small coves where many fall asleep. Regardless of the fact that there are more waves than on other beaches, these oases always remain calm, since they are protected by large breakwaters that enter the sea. If the body wants something more glamorous, it is advisable to have a mojito while enjoying good music in one of the trendy clubs at the foot of the beach.

La Joya Beach, Motril, Granada

The crystal clear waters and warm sand on Motril’s beaches make them one of the most popular in the area. Well, many people come here to bathe in La Joya, where two coves sheltered by cliffs and where naturism is allowed, join the Mediterranean offering an unparalleled view. One of the projections is called Cabo Sacatrif, which has a lighthouse that at the same time acts as a lookout point. So, after enjoying the sea, it is advisable to take a walk to enjoy beautiful views.

Monsul Beach, Almeria

Just looking at the large rock formation that adorns the center of Mónsul beach is enough to recognize it. Although it is nothing more than solidified lava, it gives you one of the aspects that warn you that it is not just any place to sunbathe. In fact, director Steven Spielberg used it to shoot scenes for his famous movie Indiana Jones. Its 300 meters of golden sand make it a paradisiacal place, but there are no beach bars or kiosks that spoil the landscape, so you must take everything you need.

Cuesta Maneli Beach, Huelva

For those who want to see a true natural oasis, Cuesta Maneli is the ideal place, it is part of the Doñana National Park and has 5 kilometers of fine white sand sheltered by cliffs and sand dunes from which many never want to leave. It is far from civilization, so it is necessary to take everything that may be needed in an emergency, because only people will find a beach bar and only in the busiest summer months. In addition, this beach allows you to enjoy the sea and the sand without or with a swimsuit, since it allows the practice of nudism.

Nerja Beach, Malaga

For those who think that Nerja only had famous caves and the Chanquete ship, nothing could be further from the truth. Well, this site has beautiful and enjoyable beaches throughout the province. In addition, the famous rice in Ayo, the mythical beach bar that appears in the series Verano Azul and, if there is time left after spending a pleasant moment in the sea, go sightseeing. The paths of Nerja have a special touch and the popular caves will leave those who visit them wanting more.

Beach of the Dead, Almeria

The Almeria coast has ideal places full of water that can resemble the Caribbean Sea. And it is that between the cliffs there is space for beaches and small coves that can please any passionate about the sea. The beach of the Dead has its name because in ancient times the corpses of shipwrecks washed up on the coast, but it is not something to worry about, since it is only part of the history of the place. In addition, it is located in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, one of the largest claimed territories in the province.

Palmar Beach, Cadiz

This beach receives visitors from all over the world in high season, and that is because it is the perfect place to enjoy the sun. El Palmar preserves the essence of a wild beach, however, it is located in the surroundings of other corners of Cadiz that are very charming, such as Vejer de la Frontera. The fine white sand is spread over 4 kilometers where tourists can lie down to sunbathe and forget their problems. Also, if the wind is a bit strong, it is possible to see a guaranteed show, because the young people play with the waves while practicing kitesurfing and ensure something pleasant to see while enjoying the sea.

Cortadura Beach, Cadiz

It is a unique place because it is virgin and one of the longest beaches with its 3900 meters in length. Located in the surroundings of the new area of ​​the city, connected to San Fernando. It has dunes that decorate the road and parking lots to give you access to the beach. Also, it has showers, which makes it a comfortable space to enjoy the sun.

The sand is clean as well as the water, it also has showers and direct access to the beach that make it very comfortable. Also, it is far from the city, so it is rarely visited and is ideal for those who love to enjoy the sea in total tranquility.

For sports lovers, you can practice windsurfing, kitesurfing and stand up paddle. And between October and May the waves are very high, which makes surfing an attractive option. In addition, it has a surf and kite school.

Santa Maria del Mar Beach, Cadiz

A special and charming place, Santa María del Mar beach is small in size and is located at the foot of the walls. Also, it has a unique backdrop like the towers of the Cadiz Cathedral and the old town. In the part of the coast that surrounds it is the semicircular viewpoint, from which it is possible to have great views of the old town.

Santa María del Mar beach is a 370 meter long tongue of fine sand which can be accessed by means of ramps and stairs. It is a quiet space to spend with the family, it has features such as protection against strong winds that are up to the upper walk. Regardless of the time of year, it is worth strolling through the area to enjoy the sea.