The alarming sign of Will Smith in a new interview recorded before the Oscar of the blow to Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and his career took a drastic turn. He was kicked out of projects, checked into a rehab clinic, and suspended for ten years from the Hollywood Academy. A disaster.

Time goes by and there are still clues that would allow us to understand a little why the actor acted as he did at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles that infamous March 27.

Now, Netflix premiered a chapter of They need no introduction with David Letterman in which the presenter interviews Smith in an intimate face-to-face. Before, a clarification that even the production itself is responsible for making to the audience before she enters the episode: the note was recorded before the Oscars.







The episode can be seen on Netflix.



Even so, Smith gives little signs that could make us understand a little about his strange motivations when it comes to getting up from his seat in front of millions of viewers, approaching a colleague, giving him a perfect slap and insulting him after he joked about his wife Jada’s alopecia.

In the interview, Will focuses on his recent memories and talks, among other things, about his childhood and his controversial relationship with his parents.

At one point in Smith’s story, Letterman alludes to the actor’s mother and he, half joking half seriousstops him and says, “Don’t say anything about my mother, Dave.”







The series from former late night emcee David Letterman.



Will, in the rest of the note, gives signs of a certain mysticism that is going through him at this moment in his life and refers to chapter 1 of his book in which he points out that as a child he considered himself a coward.

“The first line of the first chapter is: ‘I’ve always considered myself a coward.’ When I was 9 years old, I saw my father beat my mother and I did nothing. And that left me with a traumatic impression of myself as a coward”, explains Smith, who, precisely, can be said to exaggerated trying not to look like a coward at the Academy ceremony.

“Life is very exciting for me right now, because I am able to reach people in a different way than I have ever been able to reach people before, largely because of my pain. I’m really ready to immerse myself in my art in a way that I think will be fulfilling for me and useful for the human family.”

The forgiveness

Hours after starring in the scandal of the year, Smith used his networks to apologize publicly.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Pranks at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me.” and I reacted emotionally,” the American actor said in the statement.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he continued, apologizing with your colleague.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, everyone in attendance and everyone who watched it around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I am deeply sorry that my behavior has tainted what It’s been a wonderful journey for all of us.” And he closed: “I’m a work in progress.”

Look also