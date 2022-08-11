The adidas Wales Bonners are the cool sneakers: Rihanna wears them

We know that, just like us, you have more than 1000 articles in your wish list of sneakers and how to question you: it is almost every week that our favorite brands are inspired by old silhouettes to modernize them by street style current, which seconds later we see premiering in the most recent OOTD of the most famous celebs stylish. It’s obvious that Rihanna is part of the club with hers, her adidas, her Wales Bonners.

Along with jeans, there is a good competition for being the #1 must in our closet: sneakers can lift a look in a casual and simple (almost magical) way. They can be combined with everything, from garments oversized full monochrome, even for a night out with a minidress. RiRi knows it: for a walk at 4 in the morning with her BF through the streets of New York, what better option than a pair of adidas?

The singer usually surprises us with outfits of impact for what she wears and when she wears it: we saw it at the MET Gala when we were speechless (after waiting hours, obviously) with how she closed the catwalk in a dress custom made from Balenciaga and a matching headdress. It is also super iconic to remember how the singer changed the concept we had of maternity clothes, returning her sexy and empowering aspect to her motherhood.

Definitely, Rihanna has such an impact on trends, that seconds after going out on the streets, everything she wears is sold out within minutes, such is the case of the adidas in collaboration with Wales Bonner S/S 2022.

If you know this model of sneakers that remind us of the 70s, surely you have been looking for them since minute 0: they are the new basic of Gen-Z and you must be on the lookout 24/7 to have a pair that you can call your own. These sneakers were the most top of the summer, being part of the collection Originals – Wales Bonnerwhere they brought out two tennis models that bring us in love: Country and Samba.

As in fashion everything is a cycle, both tennis models are influenced by the music and photography of Burkina Faso in the 70s and 80s, to which they added velvet details and crocodile texture to modernize them for 2022 (love, btw) . You can get your favorite pair from the collection on the official adidas website, although we are sure that Rihanna is the darling of the brand, being the first to get her sneakers premiere.

