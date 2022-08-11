The 3 Latin productions that triumph in the top 10 of Netflix

Ana de Armas, “The Man in Grey”

Of Cuban origin, the 34-year-old actress studied at the National Theater School in her native country and began her film career in 2006 with “Unca Rosa de Francia” alongside Jorge Perugorría. A year later she participated in “El Eden Perdido”, and it was in that same year that she got a secondary role in ‘Madrigal’.

With all this, he decided to move to Spain at the age of 18, continuing with his second film, “El Internado”, from that moment he went step by step until he participated with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in “Blade Runner 2049” , in the year 2017.

Armas has acted alongside Ben Affleck, Keanu Reeves, Edgar Ramírez, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, among others. Currently he had the opportunity to participate in “The Gray Man”, sharing credits again with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, one of the most recent Netflix movies, which tells the story of a CIA agent who discovers dark secrets of the same agency.

Melissa Barrera, “Keep Breathing”

The Mexican actress and singer, in 2010 began acting with the movie “L for Leisure”, two years later she participated in “La Mujer de Judas” and “La Otra cara del alma”.

Barrera studied at New York University and the American School Foundation of Monterrey. Thanks to her talent, she also had the opportunity to star in different soap operas such as “Siempre tuya” in 2014 with Daniel Elbittar and “Tanto Amor” produced by Tv Azteca.

This year she played the main character in “Scream” and in the Netflix miniseries “Keep Breathing”, which tells the story of “Liv'” a girl who survives after her private plane crashed, her goal is to stay with life while fighting with the wild nature.