The 10 most current free games for Nintendo Switch

You may not have enough time to play so many important installments that are available in nintendo switch.

However, video games they are an expensive hobbyand there may be times when you run out of money for a game or are saving it for an upcoming one, like the long-awaited Bayonetta 3 or Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

For those moments or for any free time, a good idea may be to take advantage of Free games available on Nintendo Switch, which are quite a few. In this article we will list The 10 most current free games for Nintendo Switchwhich you can enjoy both alone and with friends.

Tricky Doors

A nice surprise for puzzle game fans developed into an engaging adventure experience. Players will be able to solve different puzzles in each of the beautifully designed levels, in order to open the tricky doors.

The gameplay is about search for objects on screen, select them and solve the puzzles. It has all kinds of missions, from the simplest to the most complex, as well as a handful of minigameshidden secrets and stories in the best style of the “escape the room” genre.

Crush Crush

In Crush crush you won’t find actionbut you can have an entertaining time with her dating sim mechanics with 2D character designs.

As usually happens in the genre, you will have to solve missions in the town to win the hearts of girlsupgrading your charm stats and getting cool jobs. The only fights you will find in this game will be tickle fights.

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters

This delivery of cooperative puzzle It will allow you to invite a friend to solve together the mysteries that hide the first 5 levels of the game. Every player will control one of the two sisterseither the night goddess Aysu, or the sun goddess Solveig.

Aysu controls the wind but can only move in the shadows. Furthermore, Solveig has the power to control time and channel solar energy. both sisters they will have to work together to restore balance to the world.

Puzzle Galaxy

Released on July 22 for nintendo switch, Puzzle Galaxy is a puzzle title that explores a variety of environments through beautiful illustrations and landscapes spanning the entire galaxy. The game has 25 initial illustrations and 4 DLCs to expand the puzzle experience with various difficulties and a two-player option.

turbo shot

Fast-paced shooter gameplay meets a world of free-to-play adventurers turbo shotavailable on Nintendo Switch from January 2022.

The game takes place in the distant world Pimlott-4, where brothers Skylar and Jin they discover Dr. Stinchcomb’s plans to use the giant company Stinchcorp to kidnap Blerphs and exploit nature.

With this backstory, players will be able to meet a diverse cast of characters as they attempt to forcefully escape from Stinchcorp. It has a single player campaign, an improvement system and even battles against other players online.

Chocobo GP

If you are a fan of the Final Fantasy series, you might be interested in trying out the fun racing title Chocobo GP. This is basically a free and more limited version of the full game. Even so, it will allow you to participate in an online mode competing with up to 64 players, as well as try the prologue of the story.

If you decide to buy the full game you will be able to transfer all your progress and you will have access to the full version of this installment that brings together many of the well-known creatures of the Final Fantasy series.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

We already mentioned earlier that Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium gives you access to some of the best arcade games for the Nintendo Switch. The disadvantage? You will have to pay to access most of them. However, just downloading Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium you will get access to SonSon for free.

SonSon is a classic of capcom inspired by Wukong’s popular Journey to the West, which also inspired dragon ball. Players will be able to control a monkey boy who fights back and forth until he reaches the Buddha statue. A simple action and fighting game for up to 2 players.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

the famous series Yu-Gi-Oh! It is within the reach of the hands of any player of nintendo switchwell it is available in the eShop for free from January 2022.

This delivery brings a new visual section in HD for the renowned dueling monster franchise, introducing the “Draw 5 Sample Cards” feature. Also has an exciting story full of interesting characters, as well as tournaments with rotating formats and a friendly game system for both newbies and masters.

Roller Champions

This delivery of sports takes place in a fictional version of 2023, when there are stadiums scattered all over the world. The heroes of the game are known as Roller Champions and have dedicated their lives to these speed sports.

The game allows you to roll to more than 150 kilometers per hour skating through the maps and making tackles to face your rivals. It features online PvP modes and best of all, it’s completely free on Nintendo Switch.

Fall Guys

Of course we cannot fail to mention one of this year’s revelations. After its purchase by Epic Games Fall Guys It is a free and multiplayer title battle royale.

In its various levels, dozens of players face off in a multitude of challenges to determine which individual player (or group) he deserves the crown. Collect points, buy cosmetics and fully customize your character in this fun adventure full of challenges.