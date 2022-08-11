The 10 best films by Antonio Banderas according to IMDb – Publimetro Chile

This Wednesday, August 10, the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas turns 62. The interpreter has a career spanning four decades in the world of cinema, where he has collaborated on several occasions with director Pedro Almodóvar.

Among his best-known films are productions such as The Skin I Live In, Desperado, The Mask of Zorro and Pain and Glory, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor. Also, he voices Puss in Boots in the Shrek saga.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Antonio Banderas movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 best Antonio Banderas movies according to IMDb

10.- Desperate (7.1)

Former musician and gunslinger El Mariachi arrives in a small Mexican border town after a long absence. His past soon catches up with him and he soon becomes entangled with local drug lord Bucho and his gang. With Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.

9. Ruby Sparks (7.2)

A novelist struggling with writer’s block finds love in the most unusual way: by creating a female character he thinks could love him, then wishing she existed. With Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas.

8.- Official competition (7.2)

A rich businessman hires a famous director with the aim of making a blockbuster movie. With Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Óscar Martínez. Available in Star+

7.- Frida (7.3)

A biography of artist Frida Kahlo, who channeled the pain of a debilitating injury and stormy marriage into her work. With Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina and Geoffrey Rush. It’s on HBO Max.

6.- Shrek 2 (7.3)

Shrek and Fiona travel to the kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parents are kings, to celebrate their marriage. When they arrive, they discover that they are not as welcome as they thought. With the voices of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas. On Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video

5.- Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown (7.5)

A television actress meets a variety of eccentric characters after embarking on a journey to discover why her lover abruptly left her. With Carmen Maura and Antonio Banderas. It is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

4.- Pain and glory (7.5)

A film director reflects on the decisions he has made throughout his life when his past and present haunt him. With Antonio Banderas.

3.- Interview with the vampire (7.5)

A vampire tells the epic story of his life: love, betrayal, loneliness and hunger. With Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas. On HBO Max.

2.- The skin I live in (7.6)

A brilliant plastic surgeon, haunted by past tragedies, creates a type of synthetic skin that resists any kind of damage. His guinea pig: a mysterious and unstable woman who holds the key to her obsession. With Antonio Banderas. She is on HBO Max.

1.- Philadelphia (7.7)

When a man with AIDS is fired by his law firm, he hires a homophobic lawyer as the only defender willing to file a wrongful termination lawsuit. With Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Antonio Banderas.