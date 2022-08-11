that of Kendall Jenner is a must have

“Humuhumunukunukuapua`a” there are those who read it singing and those who lie. Kendall Jenner showed off his Hawaiian lessons by sharing an Instagram gallery where he showed his followers the cover-up Jean Paul Gaultier of an archive collection from the early 2000s. On vacation in the Hawaiian Islands for a few weeks, the American supermodel let herself be photographed barefoot by the sea at sunset in a special vintage JPG set and we still cannot forget it today. Absorbing completely the surrounding landscape, Kendall Jenner opted for a semitransparent cover-up in a longuette version studded with tropical prints such as palm trees, turtles and Hawaiian figures for a concentrate of style that is as sexy as it is daring.

Let it be a tribute to High School Musical or to the reef triggerfish, the post caption of Kendall Jenner made the fans go wild and indulged in comments of admiration and curiosity about the cover-up worn by the model. Unfortunately, the set, featuring dress and bikini, is a vintage set from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring Summer 2000 collection. The set was purchased on Opulent Addict, a resale site for luxury vintage pieces where you can find all the iconic dresses that animated the 2000s, from Gianni Versace to Roberto Cavalli.

How to wear Kendall Jenner’s cover-up?

The supermodel combined the tropical cover-up with a bikini with the same print and palette in perfect 90s style costume two-piece is characterized by a sporty model top with wide straps with gathered detail on the neckline and high-waisted culottes. To complete her holiday look, Kendall Jenner she opted for accessories in straw and raffia by choosing a chocolate-colored shoulder bag and a western-style hat with a narrow brim. At the foot no footwear but the cover-up this summer it is also worn in the evening as an elegant sensual dress. Opt for exposed monochrome lingerie and flat sandals with thin ankle laces for a chic and relaxed effect perfect to be adopted for every summer evening.

Where to buy the Kendall Jenner cover-up

Moeva semitransparent white cover-up

Farfetch White cover-up Moeva

Missoni fitted cover-up

Farfetch Tight-fitting cover-up Missoni

Cult Gaia cover-up

Farfetch Tie-dye cover-up Cult Gaia

