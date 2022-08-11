Lubricating motor oil is vital for the proper functioning of the car.. This liquid ensures that all metal parts work smoothly and without any friction that can cause damage to engine parts.

The functions of lubricating oil in the engine are several and all are very important. Motor oil is the lifeblood of your car’s engine.

That’s why you should follow the manufacturer’s recommended oil change interval and replace the correct type of oil is essential to ensure the correct protection.

It is very important that you always add the right oil for your enginebecause if you use one that is not, the car may not work properly, there may be malfunctions and it may even damage various parts that can be expensive.

That’s why, Here we tell you some symptoms that indicate that your car does not have the indicated motor oil.

1.- Difficult to start in cold climates

If the oil is too thick, you may not be able to start your car in very cold temperatures. In this case, the oil is too thick to properly lubricate all moving parts and this causes excess resistance when starting the car.

2.- Oil leaks

If you use a synthetic oil in an older or high mileage car, it may start to develop small oil leaks that you wouldn’t have if you had used a conventional motor oil.

This is simply due to the different flow characteristics that synthetic oils have and conventional oils do not. Allows oil to drain through tighter areas than regular oil.

It is best to go back to using a conventional oil at the next oil change. Some vehicles just don’t run well with synthetic oils.

3.- Burnt oil smell

If the hot viscosity of the engine oil is not high enough, the oil can begin to break down under extreme conditions and will not lubricate engine components properly.

This will cause the oil to burn. Over time, this can lead to long-term damage to your engine due to excess friction between metal components. You may also experience the smell of burning oil due to the use of synthetic oil and leaks as mentioned above.

4.- Poor fuel economy

If you use an engine oil that is too thick for the conditions, fuel economy is likely to suffer. This is because thicker oil increases drag on moving parts like pistons. While your engine will be protected, it will come at the cost of more frequent trips to the gas station.

