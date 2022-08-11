‘Stories to not sleep’ does not deserve what Spanish Television has done to it

In an era when television is breathing new life into its hits from the past, from A step forward a Paco’s menit was a matter of time someone wanted to resurrect Stories to not sleep. The television anthology that Chicho Ibáñez Serrador directed in different periods between 1966 and 1982, and which was quite a phenomenon at the time. At the end of 2020, the project of a new season that would revisit the best chapters, and which premiered in November 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. nine months laterthis project, of only four episodes, can finally be seen openly on TVE’s La 1, but not in the way it would deserve. And it is that it will do it almost through the back door, with little promotion, and very little affection when it comes to programming it.

As can be seen on the grid for next Saturday, August 13, stories not to sleep It will occupy the entire prime time slot of La 1, with a marathon that will dispatch all four episodes in one fell swoop. Something that is not understood, because we are talking about a project of individual stories that could well have had their place in the prime time of La 1 at the rate of one installment a week, which would be a breath of fresh air for their programming.

SITGES, SPAIN – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Actor Carlos Santos, actress Adriana Torrebejano, director Paco Plaza and actor Miki Esparbe attend the ‘Historias para no Dormir’ photocall at the Sitges Film Festival on October 10 October 2021 in Sitges, Spain. (Photo by Borja B. Leaves/WireImage)

We talk about deliveries that last barely an hour, which would allow viewers to go to bed early, which is something that is being demanded more and more strongly. But not. They have decided to burn all the cartridges at once, in the form of a marathon that is not even being advertised with much effort. And it is that it will not be ten days since the public entity, which produces the series, began to announce that we would see it “coming soon”.

In fact, the day chosen for its premiere, could not be less successful. Saturday is a day of very low audiovisual consumption, as reflected in audience analysis. Usually, La 1 dedicates this slot to the cinema, with very low data. The last issue was the tape Sentimental, which only brought together 659,000 viewers with an 8% audience share. With such information, it’s hard to imagine that stories not to sleep go to give a joy to the audiences of the chain, and more if we think that the last of the episodes will start after twelve at night. It will go completely unnoticed.

What is happening reminds me, saving distances, with what happened with the time that stories not to sleeptried to revive its spirit back in 2005. Several renowned filmmakers, who are also involved in this new revival, such as Paco Plaza and Jaume Balagueró. We talk about the project sleepless movieswhich consisted of six horror-themed feature filmswhich were going to be enjoyed on Telecinco.

Paco Plaza directing ‘Freddy’ from ‘Stories to not sleep’ (RTVE)

After premiering the first two films, already in 2007, The room of the boy Y to enter to livethe chain decided not to program any of the remaining four films, titled The blame, I return to Moira, Guess who I am Y Christmas story in the refrigerator, which were sold in the domestic market. And it was a real shame, because, for example, Christmas story It had really interesting moments for lovers of the horror genre.

The movement of TVE with the current stories not to sleep can be interpreted as one more sample of the little affection that public television is having with its Spanish fiction, which is buried before the exclusive premieres on Amazon Prime Video. Something along the same lines as what has happened recently, for example, with parrot, which has been dispatched without pain or glory during the months of June and July. It is difficult to imagine the reason why a large amount of money is invested in national series that then neither promote nor program in an adequate way.

This revival of stories to not sleep, Specifically, it is made up of four chapters: The Joke, The Double, Freddy Y The Asphalt. The deliveries are directed by prestigious filmmakers: Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paco Plaza, Rodrigo Cortés and Paula Ortiz, and feature top-level protagonists such as Dani Rovira, Eduard Fernández, Raúl Arévalo, David Verdaguer or Inma Cuesta. Powerful and attractive professionals who would serve as a lure for viewers, provided that TVE had done things differently, and above all, at another time. A few months ago A new season started filming. with four more episodes, which will also be seen one day in the open. Let’s see if, by the time that happens, Spanish Television plays its cards differently, because the project well deserves it.

