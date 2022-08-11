Speculation grows Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE

The day after SummerSlam marked one year since Bray Wyatt’s departure. The former WWE Universal Champion closed his first chapter in the company orphaning a large number of fans who believed in him as one of the biggest stars in the business for years to come.

For this reason, speculation about his return has been the order of the day and this week, after a long time, There has been serious speculation about his return to WWE now that other people are in charge and the creative direction has new ideas. Some media such as sportskeeda and ringsidenews began to report on a rapprochement between the two parties, something that the media with more reliable sources have not supported. Nevertheless, Sean Ross Sapp has promised more information about it During today.

And if that was not enough, John Cena wanted to add fuel to the fire posting an image on Instagram in which he appears fighting with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. It is true that Cena usually plays with fans depending on the type of information that is circulating at the time, but many indicate that this could be a clear sign of the return from Wyatt to WWE.