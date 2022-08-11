Sofía Vergara joins the Barbiecore trend with a tight dress with Heidi Klum

The actress Sofia Vergara and his partner Heidi klum dazzled by joining the trend barbie core on the red carpet of America’s Got Talent in The AngelsCalif.

The colombian beauty He showed off at the gala with a tight dress measurewith texture of latex ruched in pink tone and neckline strapless in white tone with diamonds, to show off your hourglass figure.

Vergara50, accessorized her Dolce and Gabbana outfit with silver sneakers and diamond rings.

Besides, the artist She also made up her face with brown tones, while her brown hair fell in a perfect straight on her shoulders.

For its part, Heidi klum wore a tight pink asymmetrical minidress and a puffy sleeve, to show off her toned silhouette, matching shoes in the same tone. She also wore her blonde hair loose, with a fringe in front.

Sofia Vergara Y Klum captivated on the red carpet of the semi-final of America’s Got Talentwhere they share the judging panel with Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

Season 17 of reality show of talent will have its grand finale on September 13, when the winner wins the prize of one million dollars.

the star of modern-family He has just returned to work after a family trip to Miami, Florida, with his family.

Sofia She went to an engagement party and took the opportunity to do some shopping. Also, she enjoyed spending time in the city she lived in when she was model in the nineties.

