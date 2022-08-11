Sofía Vergara hits with the perfect summer outfit for 50-year-old women

Sofía Vergara, one of the most beautiful and charismatic actresses in Hollywood, dazzled everyone when she went out in a dress with floral prints and peach color, whose details we will provide you if you want to replicate it, as It is ideal to enjoy the remaining weeks of summer.

Sofía Margarita Vergara is a Colombian actress and model, winner of four SAG awards. nominated for a Golden Globe, an Emmy, another 7 nominations for the SAG, plus another 6 awards and another 15 nominations.



How to identify Vergara’s outfit to replicate it?

The 50-year-old actress was smiling, but did not fully show her face, as she was wearing sunglasses. Her blonde locks fell over her chest and looked spectacular with the curls she wore.

The Colombian-born beauty completed the outfit with a large, beige, eye-catching Christian Dior bag. She also walked in tan leather platform heels that showed off her instep.



The centerpiece is the Zimmermann tiered midi dress that featured a delicate floral print, off-the-shoulder straps, and a ruched bodice in an elegant and fresh style. If you’re looking for fashion inspiration on how to stay cool and stylish in this hot weather, you’ve just found it.

Unfortunately, her “Zinnia” dress is already sold out and cost almost 900 dollars, about 18 thousand pesos, but of course, there are similar cheaper options to be able to have a similar outfit.

