Separation of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck continues to give what to talk about￼

OAXACA, Oaxaca. August 10, 2022.- Three weeks after being engaged, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck will separate due to professional matters, reported the Holliwood life medium.

The news continues to give something to talk about, especially because of the physical appearance that Ben showed and that was the result of many memes.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and that’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” he told Hollywood Life.

Jennifer and Ben met at the end of 2001 when they were recording A Dangerous Relationship (Gigli), a romantic comedy, however, their relationship was official until 2002, in that same year Ben would ask her to marry him.

By 2003 they were done, blaming mass harassment by media and individuals.

In 2021 they met again, got engaged and honeymooned in Paris.

“Love is beautiful. Love is good. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience ”Jennifer wrote for her fans in a newsletter.

That is why now it is striking that they have announced the separation, which has generated all kinds of rumors among their fans.

How will this story end?