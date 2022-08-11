SEÑORÍO Y ELEGANCIA: Florentino Pérez’s reaction when asked about the signings of Xavi’s FC Barcelona

Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, does not pay too much attention to the work that rivals do. However, when asked about the great summer market that FC Barcelona has done, he did want to comment that he hopes that the Camp Nou team will once again compete at the highest level.

Whereas the Barça is one of the most important clubs on the planet, the pressure madridista thinks it would be nice to have them back in contention for titles. He doesn’t watch much of what they do, but his wish is for them to go back to what they’ve always been.

FLORENTINO – FC BARCELONA TRANSFERS REACTION

“I think that Barça… there are seasons when we all get better or worse, but Barça is one of the most important institutions in the world, along with Real Madrid. What you have to do is go back to what you’ve always been. And I think that’s good for everyone, for Spanish football and for world football.”declared the leader, in an interview for Movistar Footballafter his team won the European Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The illusion of Real Madrid does not go down. They want more: “We have a great team and it is thanks to a job well done. We always want to win everything and we are going to work to continue satisfying our fans. We have a good team, with a good atmosphere and we have to continue working on that because it’s key to winning titles. The new season begins on Sunday with great enthusiasm. I ask the players no more than to do what they are doing now and not to stray from the path outlined”.

Undefeated data. FC Barcelona has only been able to win 1 title in the last couple of seasons. They have been 3 years without the Spanish League and 7 years without a UEFA Champions League final.

Did you know…? Florentino Pérez has won 30 titles in his career as president of Real Madrid. 1 trophy away from the Santiago Bernabéu record (31). Iconic manager.