Selena Gomez dazzles in an elegant blazer dress

Designers have put hunched shoulders back on the map for Fall-Winter 2022 and Selena Gomez seems to approve the motion. The main message that emerges from the daring tailoring of the shows that were presented last February is that you have to go big or go home and the latest look of singer confirms it.

Selena Gomez’s blazer dress came with a twist

For the launch of a new collection of lipstick and matte eyeliner of his brand RareBeauty –a line of vegan and cruelty-free makeup and cosmetics that also promotes mental health– Selena wore a structured blazer dress from the Alexander McQueen Fall-Winter 2022 collection. The angular wool and mohair jacket featured a unique asymmetrical silhouette, with a lacerated, lacquered lace flower on one side, padded shoulders and peak lapels.

Selena wore look 32 from Alexander McQueen’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection. Courtesy.

Kate Young and Selena Gomez do it again

Selena Gomez’s stylist, Kate Young, you certainly have an eye for tailoring. With the protagonist of Only Murders In The Buildinghas experimented with various silhouettes and poses both luxe and accessible: the singer has rocked tweeds from Self-Portrait and pastel pieces from Mango in recent months.

Young has also made elegant suits a signature for other clients, such as Dakota Johnson, who has in the past championed clothes by Saint Laurent, Area, Patou and Magda Butrym. He even tempted boho style queen Sienna Miller with an Alaïa look earlier this year.

Looking for an alternative to a party dress? take note of this Selena look and try a jacket dress for your next formal soiree.

Alexander McQueen.Courtesy Alexander McQueen.Courtesy

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim.