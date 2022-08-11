Selena Gomez celebrates 30 years in Italy

The American actress and singer, who celebrated her birthday last July 22, was the protagonist of a special party in Maiori organized by the Italian producer that would have stolen her heart

The Italian holidays of Selena Gomez are going full steam between relaxation, the beauties of the Amalfi Coast and unforgettable dancing nights. The American actress and singer, who he turned thirty last July 22, he celebrated this important birthday with a special party surrounded by friends and loved ones in Maiori.

The party would have been organized by Andrea Iervolino, the Italian-Canadian producer who, according to gossip, would have been his partner for about a year.

Selena Gomez turns 30, her 5 most famous albums A real star birthday the one organized in Maiori for Selena Gomez, complete with a late night cake, candles and tender hugs. The photos of the night under the stars of the actress of Only Murders in The Building, broadcast exclusively by the weekly Who, reveal some details of the party that was held in honor of the diva, already on Italian soil since the end of July for her summer holidays.

Gomez celebrated with a five star dinner to the famous Norman Tower; the cake, a millefeuille with fresh fruit, was instead made by the famous pastry chef from Campania Salvatore De Riso.

The bell holidays of Selena Gomez SEE ALSO All gossip videos At the party, which Gomez attended in a low-cut summer white dress, was attended by the singer’s friends and, of course, also the producer who, in the photos, he tightened tenderly the actress in an embrace.

Iervolino, born in 1987, known in the world of international cinema for having produced The Humbling2014 title with Al Pacino and among the five hundred most influential personalities in the sector according to the ranking of Variety in 2020, he took care of the evening in Maiori but also of the star’s holidays, guest in a villa on the coast located in a strategic position to spend the days on the boat. Among the destinations touched by the vip company are the island of Ischia, that of Capri, Conca dei Marini, Sorrento and Amalfi, locations of great fame and much loved by Hollywood faces.

Show Vip on holiday in Italy, from Russell Crowe to Angelina Jolie The Bel Paese remains a very popular holiday destination also for this 2022. Not only for the general public of the Peninsula and the famous local personalities, but also for the numerous international VIPs who in these July days have chosen Italy to spend a few relaxing days immersed in the most beautiful and evocative Italian landscapes. They too have been carried away by our incredible traditions Work, but also vacation: in Rome Russell Crowe is preparing to interpret the exorcist Father Gabriele Pietro Amorth in The Pope’s exorcist directed by Julius Avery. In the meantime, however, he accompanied his large family to visit the Colosseum Long stay in Italy for Angelina Jolie, who is busy shooting her new film Without Blood based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco. Between one set and another, however, he also finds time for a few moments of relaxation, including dinners with a view of the Colosseum and a concert by Måneskin Relaxation on the island of Elba for Jared Leto between sun, beach, sea and diving. It was the Hollywood star who shared a dip in the crystalline sea of ​​the Tuscan island on Instagram