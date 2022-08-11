Selena Gomez celebrates 30 years in Italy
The American actress and singer, who celebrated her birthday last July 22, was the protagonist of a special party in Maiori organized by the Italian producer that would have stolen her heart
Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news
The Italian holidays of Selena Gomez are going full steam between relaxation, the beauties of the Amalfi Coast and unforgettable dancing nights.
The American actress and singer, who he turned thirty last July 22, he celebrated this important birthday with a special party surrounded by friends and loved ones in Maiori.
The party would have been organized by Andrea Iervolino, the Italian-Canadian producer who, according to gossip, would have been his partner for about a year.
The exclusive party in Maiori
deepening
Selena Gomez turns 30, her 5 most famous albums
A real star birthday the one organized in Maiori for Selena Gomez, complete with a late night cake, candles and tender hugs. The photos of the night under the stars of the actress of Only Murders in The Buildingbroadcast exclusively by the weekly Whoreveal some details of the party that was held in honor of the diva, already on Italian soil since the end of July for her summer holidays.
Gomez celebrated with a five star dinner to the famous Norman Tower; the cake, a millefeuille with fresh fruit, was instead made by the famous pastry chef from Campania Salvatore De Riso.
The bell holidays of Selena Gomez
SEE ALSO
All gossip videos
At the party, which Gomez attended in a low-cut summer white dress, was attended by the singer’s friends and, of course, also the producer who, in the photos, he tightened tenderly the actress in an embrace.
Iervolino, born in 1987, known in the world of international cinema for having produced The Humbling2014 title with Al Pacino and among the five hundred most influential personalities in the sector according to the ranking of Variety in 2020, he took care of the evening in Maiori but also of the star’s holidays, guest in a villa on the coast located in a strategic position to spend the days on the boat. Among the destinations touched by the vip company are the island of Ischia, that of Capri, Conca dei Marini, Sorrento and Amalfi, locations of great fame and much loved by Hollywood faces.