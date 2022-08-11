Selena Gómez causes a stir by appearing on TikTok with Francia Raisa, the young woman who donated a kidney to her

Selena Gomez Y France Raisa They have been seen together for the first time in a long time on the former’s TikTok account, where they have recorded one of the most popular trends on the platform known as ‘He’s a 10 but…’. The video has caused such a stir. because it comes to confirm that they continue to maintain a good relationshipContrary to what many thought.

Despite his career as a youth star, Francia was virtually unknown. until in 2017 it came to light that he had donated a kidney to his friend Selena Gómez. In the following months, the two gave several interviews talking about the experience to give hope to others who were in the same situation as the famous singer and actress and offer information about living donor transplants.

However, in the months that followed, they stopped interacting in real life or on social media, and rumors began to surface of a distancing caused by gossip about Selena’s lifestyle, which her friend would not approve of. As expected, neither of them wanted to say anything about it, but France was less and less willing to talk about the donation.

Her first public interaction since then came via Instagram last year when she made a post on the occasion of World Kidney Day and Selena responded by thanking him for giving her the greatest of gifts.. A few days ago, France attended the party that the celebrity organized for her 30th birthday, as confirmed by the leaked images of the event. Although most of the attention was taken by the snapshot in which Selena appeared with Taylor Swift, her official best friend, France was also present, so it seems that any problems that existed between them are already a thing of the past.

