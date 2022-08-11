Ryan Reynolds adds the color pink to his summer 2022 style

Ryan Reynolds has managed to master the topic of “disguised casual dress”. Her style is simple and functional—almost too simple, in fact. Her aesthetic is attractive, it could even be classified as normal, the kind of style you would choose to meet your in-laws. So that means that when—on rare occasions—the actor steps out of his comfort zone, the whole world (or maybe just us on the crew) G.Q.) he realizes.

So you can imagine our surprise and delight when the actor from dead pool ditched the navy blue chinos, the navy blazer, the navy blue t-shirt, and all the usual items in the wardrobe of Ryan Reynolds, in favor of something a little more on trend. We refer to a color that is located at the warmest and most attractive end of the color spectrum: pink. Or what Pantone has called “Candy Pink”.

Reynolds opted for the basic favorites for the summer.RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

A twist in Ryan Reynolds’ wardrobe

Last night, before your appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Ryan Reynolds He wore a pink and beige shirt from the New York firm Bode. It is a highly appreciated brand for taking up garments vintage; in fact, the shirt Reynolds wears is inspired by a quilt from the 1850s and reuses fabric from an old Indian mill. The actor chose to wear it on a tank top -one of the favorite garments for the summer- and complemented the look with some honey colored sunglasses and a bracelet kitsch with rainbow beads. A subtle touch, to be sure, but a huge leap for the wardrobe of Ryan Reynoldswho normally only wears a wristwatch.

It is possible that Ryan Reynolds has taken style notes from the other Ryan (Gosling)—who has turned to pink lately, as he prepares for the premiere of Barbie—? We don’t know, but he is undeniably a look that we like. In addition, it is in full trend, because this season, pink has been present everywhere, from Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen to Jacquemus and Giorgio Armani.

It may be a while before weddings across the country become herds of men dressed in pink, but if you want to add a little pink to your wardrobe, focus on Ryan Reynolds To do it good.

Article originally published in GQ UK.