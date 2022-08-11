Run, Laal, run! Aamir Khan is the Indian “Forrest Gump”

Indian actor Aamir Khan enjoyed “Forrest Gump” so much that he will star in a Hindi remake.

The original 1994 film received six Oscars, including best picture and best actor, for Tom Hanks. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth, based on the novel by Winston Groom, “Forrest Gump” is the story of a slow-witted but mathematically gifted man who witnesses key points and figures in American history, such as the Vietnam War, the presidents and Elvis Presley.

Nearly 30 years later, the story gets an Indian makeover, with Khan taking on the role of the titular character “Laal Singh Chaddha” and changing the famous line “Run, Forrest, run!” for “Run, Laal, run!”

“I remember seeing it twice in a short space of time and it had a profound impact on me,” says Khan. “I loved the character of Forrest. I also loved the way Tom played the part. It’s a movie that stayed with me.”

It took a decade for Khan to obtain the rights to the film. But big changes were made to root “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Indian history and culture, with the appearance of both the Kargil War and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Laal doesn’t think life is like a box of chocolates, instead he likes to quote his mother talking about Golgappas: little circles of stuffed fried bread enjoyed with spiced water, with a slightly different meaning than the original motto.

”(Forrest says) ‘My mom used to say life is like a box of chocolates: you never know which one you’re going to get.’ Here, the translation is: ‘My mom used to say that life is like a Golgappa: your stomach gets full, but your heart wants more,’” explains Khan.

He says screenwriter Atul Kulkarni adapted what was “essentially American” into something “essentially Indian and very relevant to us culturally.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Khan says he asked Kapoor Khan, who has had a successful career for more than two decades, to audition for the pivotal role of Laal’s friend Rupa D’souza.

“She is a huge star and has never auditioned for a role in her life. But for me, auditioning for the role is perfectly natural because even I want to see how close I am to the character. We’re not really testing to see if a person can act or not, but how suitable the person is for the role. But that is something very unusual in India.”

Another big star who makes a small but important appearance in the film is the legendary Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan. He did not require an audition, as he plays himself.

“We were trying to find an equivalent to Elvis Presley in the United States. And I think for us it was an obvious choice to go for Shah Rukh, because he is a huge star and everyone loves him very much,” says Khan. “He was very reasonable and generous and he said, ‘yeah, I’d love to do that.'”

“Laal Singh Chaddha” opens worldwide this month, including on 350 screens in the UK, which is a new record for an Indian film.

“I’m very nervous,” admits Khan. “It is a film that we have made with a lot of love and care and it has been a great challenge to make it. The whole journey has been difficult but exciting and fun.”

Much of that trip was spent running down the stretch, and he ran a lot, Khan says.

“For a month and a half we were traveling around the country, and everywhere we went I just ran, and Advait as a director was quite cruel. I would start a take and he would be in the car with a camera, and I would be running and the car would just drive. A few kilometers would pass before I said ‘cut’”.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” opens Thursday in India, Germany, France, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.