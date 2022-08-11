Ronaldo is an old tool that nobody wants, Florentino Perez publicly humiliates him

A Real Madrid fan tried to tell Florentino Perez to take back Cristiano Ronaldo: he had never done it …

Waiting to receive good news from his agent Jorge Mendes, engaged in a tug-of-war with Manchester United to allow him to abandon ship to land on shores that can offer him the stage of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to post the usual motivational messages for the use and consumption of the 475 million followers he has on Instagram.

“Hard work always pays off“, says the last post in which there is no reference to the team and as always there is only him portrayed, engaged in training with the Red Devils. While waiting for the situation to unblock, CR7 is still trying to convince the new technician ten Hag – with whom the relationship is cold to say the least – to line up the holder in the second day of the Premier League, in which United will visit Brentford. On his debut against Brighton, in the bad 2-1 defeat, the Portuguese had started off the bench, taking over only in the 53rd minute, without being able to overturn the outcome of the match.

That the five-time Golden Ball Ronaldo has to win his place in the team like a normal footballer, despite having started training very late compared to his teammates, seems like a story that comes from another universe, yet CR7 seems to have burned a lot of credit not only with the Dutch coach, but also with the locker room, most of whom would gladly do without him after all the theater of the last few weeks. The egotism of the former Juventus player, who now only thinks of his personal best, has tired many in Manchester: even the fans seem to have lost the love for the prodigal son who returned last summer.

In short, no one would tear their clothes in case of farewell, but the problem for Ronaldo is that the perception that the top teams have of him has also changed: nobody wants it anymore. Another return, this time to Sporting, seems to be the only real option he has on the table to play the Champions League on his terms. Today someone tried to appoint Cristiano to the president of Real Florentino Perez to bring him back to Madrid, the answer was humiliating for the Portuguese, a former favorite at the Bernabeu: “Yet? She is 38 years old“, exclaimed the number one of the merengues, spreading his arms, also mistaking the age of the ‘old’, now impossible for him. Ronaldo is still 37 years old, at least that …