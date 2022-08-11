Rodrigo Prieto tells his experience working with Margot Robbie

Digital Millennium

The Mexican Rodrigo Prieto He has participated in major Hollywood productions alongside renowned filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese who he worked with Silencealongside actors like Andrew Garfierl and Adam Driver as well as The wolf of Wall Street where he worked with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

this time joined Greta Gerwig on the tape Barbieas director of photography where for the second time he worked alongside Robbiewho also works as a producer for this film, so Prieto told a little about his experience in this new project.

It was during the Netflix conference Let Mexico be seenwhich consists of an initiative to expand Mexican cinema, where the director of photography told more details about what it was like to work alongside Robbie both on the acting side and on the creative side:

“Margot is a great great actresshas this thing that I have seen little, I have filmed a lot, of… dominate the technique of cinema and he understands it perfectly but the emotion comes out, it’s on the surface. Then Barbie It may seem like a superficial thing but it is not.I think they will be very surprised, the film brings a very powerful background”, Rodrigo commented at the conference.

The Barbie film will be released in July 2023 and will feature the star participation of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as well as artists such as Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell, among others.

