Rita Ora, secret marriage with Taika Waititi

Secrecy. This is the new watchword in terms of weddings. At least as far as the stars are concerned. Which, in stark contrast to their life always in the spotlight, when it comes to swearing eternal love they change their minds. They prefer to celebrate weddings with the cameras off and away from the spotlight. And maybe communicate everything after the fact, just like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The last case is that of Rita Ora: the music star got married director Taika Waititi in London in a top secret ceremony. Still no official confirmation from the newlyweds, but the news, released by the British newspaper The Sunwas relaunched by PageSix, authoritative gossip page of the New York Post. Going, of course, around the world.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, secret wedding in London

The news of the proposal to get married was released only two months ago, always since Sun. Now, after a short time, the two would have already taken the big step. “She was one intimate and special ceremony for everyone “said a source a PageSix. Which reveals that it was the singer who desired a sober and reserved marriage to “keep their relationship as private as possible.” It is likely, however, that “a big showbiz-style party to celebrate the union between the two” will follow, but the images may not end up in the newspapers.

The confirmation that the two have sworn eternal love could have arrived via social media. Last Sunday, in fact, the star shared a series of images on Instagram. And in some of these (these are the images above) there is a detail that has not gone unnoticed: a ring on her left ring finger that looks just like a wedding ring. So, yes: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi would really be husband and wife.

The love between the two

The singer and the director were photographed together for the first time in 2021. It seems that they have known each other for longer, but the spark between the two broke out only a few years ago. He was previously moved with Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he had two children. Then Rita Ora arrived in her life, and it was love right away. That things between the two were going well was also visible on the red carpet of Thor: Love and Thunder, in July. Where they appeared smiling, embraced, more in love than ever. They probably already knew that soon they would swear love for life.

Top secret wedding in vogue among the stars

If the news is confirmed, this would be yet another secret marriage between stars. That of JLo and Ben Affleck it was the most striking. Everything we know about the most anticipated wedding of the year we only learned after the couple said yes in Las Vegas. After the pop star it was the turn of Anya Taylor-Joy: the chess queen secretly married her boyfriend Malcolm McRae and was paparazzi on the street with a wedding ring on her finger. It seems that this is the new trend to follow for orange blossoms.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION