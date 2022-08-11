Rihanna is not in a hurry to recover her figure after pregnancy – Cafe Negro Portal

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have preferred to take a break from public life to adjust to their recent fatherhood after the arrival of their first child, a source revealed to the Us Weekly portal.

After being photographed finishing a romantic night walk through Central Park in New York earlier this month, the person close to the couple told how delighted they are with their life as parents.

“They are rarely away from their baby. They are being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really want to keep him out of the public eye for now. … They are both feeling really blessed and couldn’t be happier,” the source said of the Grammy winner, 34, and her partner, 33.

Despite the fact that many artists decide to take care of their diet so as not to suffer from the weight gain that motherhood causes them, according to the person interviewed, the singer of “Complicated” will take her time to show off an enviable figure again.

“Rihanna is in no rush to lose her pregnancy weight. She really hugged her body and doesn’t feel the pressure of losing him quickly,” the source noted.

Later, the intimate of the couple applauded that the Barbadian interpreter continues to enjoy this new stage in her life. She “she’s a workaholic, so it’s nice to see her take the time to blossom into motherhood.”

Rihanna has been seen since she gave birth on a few occasions, the first in July during GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, a 10-day music festival in London’s Crystal Palace Park, in addition to the aforementioned walk with the rapper in NY .

“They’ve had a few low-key date nights, but they’re still focused on raising their baby,” the source said.

It was last May when the news was confirmed that Rihanna became a mother with her partner, the American producer Asap Rocky, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2020.