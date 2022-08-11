Rihanna is in no hurry to get her figure back after pregnancy

EFE Latam Videos

Castillo’s sister-in-law surrenders to the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office

Lima, Aug 10 (EFE) .- Yenifer Paredes, sister-in-law of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, surrendered this Wednesday to the Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating her for alleged influence peddling for allegedly offering a sanitation work in Cajamarca, the region native to the president, confirmed his lawyer, José Dionicio Quesnay, to RPP Noticias. “At this time within her age, her courage and bravery is found in the Prosecutor’s Office to appear in person and surrender to the prosecutor,” said the lawyer about Paredes, who was raised as a daughter by the presidential couple. Paredes turned himself in to the Public Ministry one day after personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police raided the Government Palace in compliance with a judicial resolution that ordered his preliminary detention for ten days and that of three other people linked to his case, including two businessmen and a district mayor of Cajamarca. However, during the operation in the presidential residence, which lasted until dawn, the first lady’s younger sister, Lilia Paredes, could not be located and her whereabouts have been unknown since then. The lawyer did not comment on where Paredes was, but stated that her delivery surprised the authorities of the Public Ministry. “The Prosecutor’s Office has been taken by surprise by the delivery of my sponsor. We are already inside the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said. THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE DENIES THAT SHE WAS HIDDEN After learning of the news, the Minister of Justice, Félix Chero, said at a press conference that was taking place simultaneously that the surrender of Paredes “demonstrates that the media version that she was hidden in ( the) Palace (of Government) is not such”. “It shows that the president is not covering up for anyone (and) he is putting himself up to the law to tell his truth,” said Chero after saluting the “courage” of Paredes who, “even when his freedom is at stake, he has put himself up to the law.” . The arrest warrant against Paredes, which was described as a “media show” and an attack against the democratic order by Castillo, is the result of a fiscal investigation against him that began after a journalistic report by the América Televisión network. She released a video in which the young woman spoke with residents of a community in the Chota district, in Cajamarca, to inform them that she needed to register them to build a sanitation project, despite not holding any position in the Executive. In the images, Paredes appears next to Hugo Espino, who was arrested on Tuesday and is the legal representative of the company JJM Espino Engineering & Construction SAC, which in September 2021 won a tender with the State for more than 3.8 million euros. soles (almost a million dollars). In this case, Paredes was recently summoned before the Congressional Oversight Commission, where she denied having interfered in the contracts that Espino won with the Government, although she acknowledged that she did work for his company. She explained that she had known the businessman since 2019 and that she started working for him in August 2021, which is why Espino “usually” visited the Government Palace. The sister of the first lady specified that the contract she had with Espino’s company was “verbal” and assured that in the images broadcast by the journalistic program she was carrying out her work for her company, which was to “census the population , collect statistical data on the population to see if it was feasible to carry out a project”. OTHER ARRESTS Shortly before the proceedings began at the Government Palace, local media reported the arrest of Espino, as well as that of his sister Anggi Espino and that of the mayor of the town of Anguía, in Chota, José Medina Guerrero. According to the judicial resolution that authorized these four arrests, Castillo would be the “chief” of this alleged criminal organization entrenched in the Executive, with Medina and the current Minister of Transportation, Geiner Alvarado, as “leaders.” The “coordinators”, always according to that version, are presumably the first lady and the president’s family circle, while the Espino brothers and Castillo’s sister-in-law would be the “front men”. (c) EFE Agency