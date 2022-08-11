Revealed the secrets that the Kardashians (almost) managed to hide

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Where is the new baby of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?

We know that he was born, that he is a boy, that his name is not Wolf and… little else. Because this baby is a true mystery and, while we have seen Stormi grow up, we have not even seen this little boy’s face. Born on February 2, 2022 (what a coincidence of numbers, right?), so far it is unknown why nothing has been published about him. Will they make the big reveal in the new season of reality? We will have to wait until September 22 to find out and it would not surprise us if this little one was one of the hooks to gain audience.

How the tragedy of the Astroworld tour was hidden in reality

Tiktoker Mackenzie Smith, an expert on the family, has taken her time investigating many of these mysteries. One of his most recent revelations has to do with the tragedy that happened on Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour (10 people were crushed to death during a musician’s concert, in November 2021, due to serious security breaches) and how they tried not to appeared on the reality show. And, in fact, he didn’t show up and they even went to a lot of trouble to pretend it hadn’t happened.

To begin with, they deliberately delayed its premiere, scheduled for February 2022, until April of that same year. Thus, the production company had a little more time to select the content and even edit it to make it seem that Kendall was not at that fateful concert. Many viewers pointed out that they found it in bad taste that not even a single mention was made of what happened with the family so involved.

Did Caitlyn Jenner Accidentally Kill Someone?

Mackenzie has also recalled another very dark fact that the family, of course, did not enter the content of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when it took place, back in 2015. And it is that the former athlete was involved in a traffic accident in which a person died; There was talk that she could go to jail if it was proven that it had been an involuntary manslaughter as a result of recklessness at the wheel but, finally, she was exonerated. The reality is that it is not known exactly what happened on that road.

Why are they no longer related to Caitlyn Jenner?

Kris and her Kardashian daughters broke all ties with whoever was her husband and stepfather for almost 2 decades and, contrary to what was thought, the reason for that breakup has nothing to do with the transition from Bruce to Caitlyn. Quite the contrary, they always supported her but Kourtney, Kim and Khloé stopped having a relationship with her after she spoke very badly about her mother in different tabloids and, especially, in an autobiographical book that she wrote that ended up being absolutely devastating for Kris.