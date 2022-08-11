Renée Zellweger, in favor of “real beauty”: “Are you telling me that I am no longer valuable because I am 53 years old?” | The actress joined other colleagues such as Jane Fonda, Emma Thompson and Selena Gómez

More and more Hollywood stars are positioning themselves against the mandate of eternal youth. The last to join the ranks of the so-called movement body positive was the actress Renée Zellweger. Recently, the protagonist of The diaryof Bridget Jones it was proclaimed in favor of “royal beauty”.

In an interview with the media The Sunday Times, Zellweger referred to the beauty standards imposed by the film industry, especially for women. The actress, who received harsh criticism after undergoing various cosmetic surgeries, assured that today he prefers to embrace his age.

“There is a big difference between being the best of yourself and wanting to be what you are not.. To be beautiful, you must embrace your age, otherwise you are living apologizing. And to me that’s not beautiful at all“, reflected the protagonist of judy (2019) and Jerry Maguire (nineteen ninety six).

Along the same lines, he targeted the advertising of beauty products that reaffirm the discourse of eternal youth. “All those ads that tell us that we don’t need to look our real age to buy their creams, are you telling me that I’m not valuable anymore because I’m 53?“, he asked himself.

In recent times, different voices from the entertainment world have spoken out against this mandate. It is the case of the actresses Emma Thompson, Selena Gomez and Jane Fonda, who counted their experience regarding their bodies, old age and self-esteem.

During the Berlin Film Festival, Thompson described how she dealt with nudity in the film. Good Luck To You, Leo Grande. At the press conference to promote the film -which quickly went viral on social media-, the actress from Years and Years talked about what it was like to see naked in front of a mirrorsomething he considered as “horrible“For most women.

“I will always turn on my side or put something in. I just can’t stand standing there just looking at me. It’s horrible, but that’s the problem. Women have been brainwashed our whole lives into hating our bodies. It’s a fact,” she said.

Secondly, jane fonda He also referred to his time in the operating room in an interview published in Vogue magazine: “I had a face lift and stopped because I don’t want to look any different. I’m not proud that I did it”.

For her part, the singer and actress Selena Gomez He often posts videos on his TikTok account in which he playfully addresses topics such as pressure to be successful at age 30 and other social mandates associated with femininity. A few days ago, a video went viral in which refuses to “tuck in” for the camera.