Prime Video premieres one of its most anticipated series

They give the blow starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Lori Petty, it was one of the highest-grossing films of 1992. In this drama-tinged comedy, we were witness firsthand how a group of women tried to prevent the demise of baseball in the 1940s, given the number of men on the war front. To do this, Dottie (Geena Davis) and Kit Keller (Lori Petty) then form their own women’s team under the command of the cynical and alcoholic Jimmy (Tom Hanks). Such was the impact of They give the blow what is considered one of the first feminist comedies in history.

Well, in what is the 30th anniversary of the release of the feature film, Prime Video also wants to hit the table, premiering the reboot of such acclaimed production. A League of Their Own arrives on our screens tomorrow, August 12, to bring us the best of Penny Marshall’s film. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBG) still has a lot to tell and we will follow the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of becoming true baseball professionals, on a path where race and sexuality also acquire important nuances. The new group of women will be involved in numerous adversities, on and off the pitch. Baseball, friendship and a lot of feminism come together in the new series that promises to dazzle all kinds of audiences.









The series still contains comic tone of the original film, but with an updated vision of the numerous problems that shake women. A League of Their Own In its essence, it results in a more direct and even crude production, dealing with issues such as homosexuality, which brings even greater dramatic touches to his story. Likewise, the change of format from film to series, lengthening its duration, is one of the strong points of the adaptation as it can count on further development.

The long-awaited reboot of Ellas de la coup has eight episodes where we can discover the characters played by Abbi Jacobson (Carson), Chanté Adams (Max), D’Arcy Carden (Greta), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Clance), Roberta Colindrez (Lupe), Nick Offerman (Dove), Saidah Arrika Ekulona ( Toni), Kate Berlant (Shirley), Kendall Johnson (Gary), Kelly McCormack (Jess), Alex Désert (Edgar), Priscilla Delgado (Esti), Aaron Jennings (Guy), Molly Ephraim (Maybelle), Melanie Field (Jo) and Dale Dickey (Beverly). The Serie has been produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television together with Field Trip Productions, with Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson as creators and executive producers. Similarly, the series also features Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff as executive producers. The script for A League of Their Own is inspired by the famous film of the same name.