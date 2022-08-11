Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Thursday, August 11, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9374 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 20.0331 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.27% or 5.4 cents, trading around 19.97 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9677 and a maximum of 20.0489 pesos.

The peso accumulates four consecutive sessions of appreciation, accumulating an advance of 2.07% or 42.2 cents in that period.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0331 – Sell: $20.0331

: Buy $20.0331 – Sell: $20.0331 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $24,617 with an upward trend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.62 pesos, for $24.37 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

