Kylie is the smallest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but the second with the most money in bank accounts, even going over her mother and the agent of all her daughters, Kris Jenner. She has become a benchmark of fashion and lifestyle, but perhaps not all of her eating habits are as good as hers.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 09, 2022 12:53 p.m.

Kylie Jenner She is one of the most famous people and one of the young people with the most money in the world, it is not us who say it, Forbes magazine says it, which is dedicated to measuring the fortunes of the most influential people in the world, and Kylie It has been appearing on its pages for a few years.

Potato chips vs nuts: Kylie Jenner and her eating preferences.

But in addition to her money, her body is another aspect that keeps the whole world aware of every step the businesswoman takes to try to replicate everything she can, and the truth is that she has tastes like those of many young people.

You might think that nuts like walnuts they are one of the most valued resources by the socialite of 24, however it is one of the foods that is prohibited to have at home because her daughter Stormy are allergic to tree nuts or peanuts.

Kylie enjoy breakfast broth of chicken or beef, a light soup that is prepared with chicken or meat or bones, and is reduced with various vegetables to obtain a broth that is used for cooking but also for eating and, in addition to being rich, provides a large amount of nutrients and collagen.

Jenner, although she maintains a healthy diet, is not one of those who bets on a stick of celery to take care of her figure.

Jenner usually eats lemon chicken accompanied by rice and vegetables or also some Mexican food dish, of which she is a fan and it is one of her favorite cuisines. In the evenings she usually eats sushi and miso soup or the same broth she starts the day with.

One of the things that you regularly enjoy and that goes against any healthy diet is barbecue flavor fries or chilli & cheese friessomething that does not help maintain a figure like hers, only her genes help her in this battle.