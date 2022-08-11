PHOTOS. This is what the boy from ‘Wonder’ looks like without makeup

Wonderone of the most moving films in the cinematographic world, by focusing its attention on Auggie Pullmana 10-year-old boy with Treacher Collins syndrome, who was carried out by the young actor, Jacob Tremblay, undergoing an amazing transformation. And it is that due to his illness, in the plot they propose that this condition has deformed his face.

Also, undergoing many surgeries meant that he was educated at home, so starting to attend school becomes quite a challenge. One, which by the way, also had to face the Canadian when he brought this adorable character to life, because to get to look with Auggie, he had to spend more than an hour of makeup daily.

This is what she looks like without makeup

He became quite an attractive teenager. Jacob Tremblay is 15 years old and little by little he is making an important place in the world of entertainment with participation in The Smurfs, Doctor Sleep, among others. However, most people remember him for his role in Wonder, where he got to rub shoulders with stars like Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

As Guioteca explains, one of the reasons why he is so memorable is his character’s positive and tender attitude towards the difficult situations he faced. In fact, he shows off his sense of humor and gives lessons in humanity, all this in just a 10-year-old boy, the same age Tremblay was when he played him.

Previously, he had already captivated with his work in The Room, a film that was acclaimed and won numerous awards, including the Critic’s Choice Awards. Even, despite his young age, it earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the SAG Awards.