Photo of Johnny Depp as Louis XIV in Jeanne Du Barry – The Sun Post

It seems that Johnny Depp has managed to see the light at the end of the tunnel after three years and a stormy trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, which left him without a job, but now things have changed and the actor is ready to return to the big screen. .

Depp is back in style thanks to the film Jeanne Du Barry, produced by Why Not Productions and which today gave a surprise by revealing the first photograph of the artist characterized as King Louis XV.

Read also: And the women? They are the 10 highest paid actors in Hollywood

First photo of Johnny Depp as Louis XIV

The production company shared the image exclusively for Deadline, which has already gone around the world and has moved all its followers as it is confirmation that Johnny returns to the cinema with the French film: Jeanne du Barry.

Why Not also revealed that filming began on July 26 for 11 weeks, with locations including Versailles and other castles in the Paris region.

The film is directed by French director Maïwenn Le Besco, stage name Maïwenn, and Jeanne du Barry is her sixth feature film and her most ambitious production to date.

What is Jeanne du Barry about?

Jeanne du Barry is a drama inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, the last mistress of Louis XV at the Court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour.

Born into poverty, she is a working-class young woman hungry for culture and pleasure who uses her intelligence and charm to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one.

She becomes the favorite companion of Louis XV, who falls madly in love with her and so the young woman decides to move to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Other cast members include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair.