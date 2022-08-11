Pets prohibited in Spain – KISS FM

Many people love the company of a pet animal and opt for the conventional options, such as a dog or a cat. In our country, more and more people are opting for a much more exotic companionbut they do not know that there are some species that are prohibited in Spain.

With the new animal protection law, the Council of Ministers of the Government has updated the list of prohibited animals, as many of them are invasive species. Let’s remember that many animals have an adorable image, but are difficult to maintain or lose their charm after a few months for heartless owners, who end up abandoning them in the wild without being aware of the damage they cause to the animal and the ecosystem itself.

In this list we find species such as:

the peninsular tortoise. An animal very easy to care for, but whose habitat is located in the United States. Many people end up abandoning them because they do not adapt the space in which they live, generating bad odors and blaming the animal itself.

The Argentine Parrot. With a spectacular greenish tone, the rapid reproduction of these animals makes it impossible to hear anything beyond the noise they make in the place where they nest, not to mention the problems that the nests themselves, of enormous dimensions, can cause.

The Hedgehog. An adorable insectivore that must be handled with tremendous care due to the spikes that cover its entire back.

the vietnamese pig. This adorable animal, made fashionable by George Clooney, is at risk of being abandoned, since it can reach considerable dimensions. The risk for the ecosystem of our country is that it can mix with wild boar and create an overpopulation of a hybrid between the two.

Lthe lovebirds. These colorful and friendly birds are prohibited as they can cause reproductive problems, creating hybrids of a thousand colors and putting the original species in danger of extinction.

