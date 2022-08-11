Pete Davidson revealed that he does not like obsession with being skinny

Day by day the relationship that maintains Kim Kardashian with Pete Davidson becomes much more mediaticWell, although it is true that with the mere fact of being one of the most famous businesswomen in the world, her romance would occupy the first headlines in international portals.

However, both have taken care to keep their love affair private without having to hide it, Well, both are seen very happy at events and on social networks.

On both sides they have shown how in love they are with each other, especially the businesswoman from 41 years old who has done whatever it takes to be with the comedian no matter what happens.

The daily life of the creator of ‘Skims’ has always been one of the busiest and most complicated, but she has made an effort every day to make their relationship work and not lose the spark of love because of his lack of time.

His sacrifices have been so extravagant that he recently flew on his private plane to Australia solely to visit her boyfriend, who was in the country recording a movie with Orlando Bloom.

“They are both extremely busy with work, but both make constant efforts to make sure they see each other and spend time together. relatively constantly, even if it means flying thousands of miles to be together, “said a source close to the celebrity.

However, while their relationship has proven very positive, a person close to the comedian has revealed that, Davidson is tired of a certain attitude of Kardashian, a fact that has been known about the time both celebrate their first anniversary becausealthough on most occasions he looks happy in his relationship, there are also some things he can’t stand about his girlfriend and specifically it’s Kim’s obsession with being thinner.

“Kim is obsessed with being a size zero. Her obsession has taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore.” commented a source close to Life & Style magazine. In fact, something that has the comedian bored is the businesswoman’s frequent play with food, which always ends up putting it aside from the plate. “I wish he would stop that obsession and dedicate himself to just enjoying himself,” he commented.

While this is happening, the couple continues to enjoy moments together, although their work sometimes does not allow it. Lo true is that they always support each other so that the projects that each one has come out in the best way“Kim supports Pete by being attentive to him, checking up on him and texting and FaceTiming him when they are apart… She has her own ways of making him feel special, and she definitely makes her presence known in his life they have amazing chemistry and barely they can keep their hands off each other when they are together in person”, commented a close friend.

Learn about the news in this video: