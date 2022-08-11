One of the Indiana Jones actors saw part of the new movie and this was his reaction

2023 will be a great year for movie lovers. Not only will there be a good number of premieres, but a wide variety of genres is expected. Of course, the action and adventure genre will shine again thanks to indiana jones 5who will see the farewell of Harrison Ford in the role of the adventurous archaeologist.

The Indiana Jones character first hit the big screen in 1981 with Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Quickly, the first film in the saga directed by steven spielberg it became a hit with critics and the box office, grossing over $210 million. This triggered two successful sequels released in the 80s, and a fourth that arrived in 2008, called Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The actor stepped into the shoes of Indy for the first time in 1981.

Although the fourth installment was not a runaway success like its predecessors, in 2019 Steven Spielberg set out to direct a fifth film. However, with some delays in between, Spielberg was forced to move away from the director’s chair and in his place he entered james mangoldwhich among his latest films are Logan (2017) and Ford v Ferrari (2019).

The truth is that the enthusiasm for indiana jones 5 is more exacerbated than ever among fans of the saga. Especially to see Harrison Ford, who at 80 still has the poise to embody the adventurous archaeologist. Who does not come out of the astonishment of him is Boyd Holbrookthe actor who has a role in the new Indiana Jones.

“Harrison Ford is rampaging and roaring. Age is just a number for this man,” Holbrook had said in an interview with Variety. Now the actor returned to refer to the film and admitted that he saw about half an hour of the film.

The 40-year-old actor has a role in the new installment of Indiana Jones

“I can assure you it’s going to be great. I was able to watch like half an hour when I went to Los Angeles and saw Jim [Mangold]. You know, just look at his work: Ford v Ferrari, it’s going to be fast, it’s going to be tough, and it’s going to have heart. All of his movies have this emotional beat, but we have this large scale of Indiana Jones,” he said. the actor of The Sandmanthe new Netflix bet.

At a glance, the Holbrook reaction on Indiana Jones 5 generates great anticipation, especially considering that this could be Ford’s farewell to one of the most iconic characters of his career. For a long time it has been speculated that the study plans to continue with the saga, so they have been looking for a new actor to put themselves in the shoes of the character.

First official image of Indiana Jones 5

At the moment not many are known movie plot detailsbut it is known that the action will take place in the 60s, a time when the United States and the Soviet Union were confronting each other over the space race, and the Nazis, enemies par excellence of Indy, will also be present.

In addition to Ford and Holbrook, the rest of the cast will feature performances by Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Tony Jones Y Antonio Banderas. The fifth Indiana Jones film has a release date for the June 30, 2023.

